"No cheating the system" - Nick Kyrgios back to his shade-throwing ways with cryptic message ahead of comeback from 2-year injury break

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios recently shared a cryptic message for his fans. This comes just a few hours after Kyrgios announced his comeback to the tennis court at the Brisbane International 2025.

The former World No. 13 had spent most of his time outside the tennis court in the last two years due to knee and wrist injuries. Kyrgios competed in just one ATP tournament in 2023-24 with his last full-fledged season coming in 2022.

However, the Australian is set to return to the court and so is his shade-throwing and aggressive personality. The most recent example of this is his Instagram story where he uploaded a cryptic note along with his photo.

In the note, Kyrgios stated that this comeback is a tribute to all the 'real' fans and supporters. He wrote:

"No 2 years in the dumps physically and even happy to be back. No cheating the system. This one for all the real ones."

Screenshot of Kyrgios' Instagram story (image via: Kyrgios Instagram handle)

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist last featured at the 2023 Stuttgart Open where he lost his first-round clash in straight sets against Wu Yibing 5-7, 3-6. The Australian last competed in a Grand Slam at the 2022 US Open.

Nick Kyrgios opens up about his comeback tournament, Brisbane International

Nick Kyrgios beside the tennis court during the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Nick Kyrgios recently opened up about the significance of the Brisbane International in his career. The 2025 edition of the ATP 250 event is scheduled to begin on Dec 29 and will feature prominent players from the men's circuit such as Holger Rune, Grigor Dimitrov and Frances Tiafoe, among others.

In a conversation with the organizers of the tournament, Kyrgios stated that he had some great moments while competing at the Brisbane International. He also expressed his excitement about returning to professional tennis after a long hiatus due to injuries. He said (via Serve on SI):

"The Brisbane International has always been a great event and I have had some amazing memories there, particularly when I won the event in 2018. I am feeling fit and healthy, and I am excited for my return to tennis following some time out of the sport."

Nick Kyrgios won this ATP 250 event in 2018 where he defeated America's Ryan Harrison in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 in the final. Notably, the Australian also beat the defending champion of the tournament, Grigor Dimitrov, in the semifinals to book his place in the title-deciding match.

