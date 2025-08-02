  • home icon
  "No different from saying the woman who was raped asked for it"- Martina Navratilova slams basketball coach blaming Barack Obama for 'dividing' the US

"No different from saying the woman who was raped asked for it"- Martina Navratilova slams basketball coach blaming Barack Obama for ‘dividing’ the US

By Aatreyi Sarkar
Published Aug 02, 2025 21:08 GMT
Martina Navratilova furious over Barack Obama slander - Image Source: Getty
Martina Navratilova furious over Barack Obama slander - Image Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova lashed out at the men's basketball team coach of Auburn University, Bruce Pearl, for his remarks on former US President Barack Obama. She was furious with Pearl's claims about Obama dividing the US and vehemently opposed to his statements, which the tennis legend claimed exuded 'racist' tones.

Last month, Pearl, who has been coaching the Auburn Tigers since 2014, held the 44th President accountable for his donations to Hamas and blamed him for worsening the conflict in Gaza. During an interview on Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich on OutKick, Pearl touched on that topic and also elaborated on how Obama played a significant role in straining the race relations of the country.

He said:

"Rather than uniting us as a country... he divided us! Everything was black and white... everything was [about] the obstacles that were against my players from being successful!" (an excerpt).
When a clip of making these remarks surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), enraged Navratilova stated that it was extremely low of Pearl to make such a comment and equated him to men who justify r*pe.

"This kind of logic is no different from men saying the woman who was r*ped asked for it because she wore a skirt…. Racists need to stop being racist, black people cannot do that for them," she posted.
Martina Navratilova is her bold self on social media and doesn't hesitate to call people out on their controversial views. She even slammed Donald Trump for his 'racist' ideologies, and said the US remains a racist patriarchy after the latter became the President for the second time.

Martina Navratilova condemns Donald Trump's presidency

Martina Navratilova, who endorsed Kamala Harris over Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential elections, condemned the people's choice. The 18-time Grand Slam Champion thought that it was a 'criminal' act by the people of America, who elected Trump for his second term of presidency in the country, even after being aware of his policies and ideologies.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the tennis legend launched a scathing remark after the result of the election was announced in November 2024.

"Well, Trump won. Fear and anger won. And a country that was born as a racist patriarchy proved beyond any reasonable doubt it still is a racist patriarchy. Not sure when this ceases to be true…" she posted.
She continues to show her disapproval of Trump and his policies on social media, and recently called him out on making inappropriate sexual remarks about his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Aatreyi Sarkar

Aatreyi Sarkar

Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.

Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe

She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.

Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints.

