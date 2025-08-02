Martina Navratilova lashed out at the men's basketball team coach of Auburn University, Bruce Pearl, for his remarks on former US President Barack Obama. She was furious with Pearl's claims about Obama dividing the US and vehemently opposed to his statements, which the tennis legend claimed exuded 'racist' tones.Last month, Pearl, who has been coaching the Auburn Tigers since 2014, held the 44th President accountable for his donations to Hamas and blamed him for worsening the conflict in Gaza. During an interview on Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich on OutKick, Pearl touched on that topic and also elaborated on how Obama played a significant role in straining the race relations of the country. He said:&quot;Rather than uniting us as a country... he divided us! Everything was black and white... everything was [about] the obstacles that were against my players from being successful!&quot; (an excerpt).When a clip of making these remarks surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), enraged Navratilova stated that it was extremely low of Pearl to make such a comment and equated him to men who justify r*pe.&quot;This kind of logic is no different from men saying the woman who was r*ped asked for it because she wore a skirt…. Racists need to stop being racist, black people cannot do that for them,&quot; she posted.Martina Navratilova is her bold self on social media and doesn't hesitate to call people out on their controversial views. She even slammed Donald Trump for his 'racist' ideologies, and said the US remains a racist patriarchy after the latter became the President for the second time.Martina Navratilova condemns Donald Trump's presidencyMartina Navratilova, who endorsed Kamala Harris over Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential elections, condemned the people's choice. The 18-time Grand Slam Champion thought that it was a 'criminal' act by the people of America, who elected Trump for his second term of presidency in the country, even after being aware of his policies and ideologies.In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the tennis legend launched a scathing remark after the result of the election was announced in November 2024.&quot;Well, Trump won. Fear and anger won. And a country that was born as a racist patriarchy proved beyond any reasonable doubt it still is a racist patriarchy. Not sure when this ceases to be true…&quot; she posted.Martina Navratilova @MartinaLINKWell, trump won. Fear and anger won. And a country that was born as a racist patriarchy proved beyond any reasonable doubt it still is a racist patriarchy. Not sure when this ceases to be true…She continues to show her disapproval of Trump and his policies on social media, and recently called him out on making inappropriate sexual remarks about his daughter, Ivanka Trump.