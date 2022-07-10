"No disrespect to Alcaraz, but this is another incorrect, ridiculous decision, with no substance" - Tennis fans react to Carlos Alcaraz winning the Wimbledon Breakthrough Inspiration Award

Even though Carlos Alcaraz had a relatively poor showing at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, he was given the 2022 Oppo Inspiration Award.

His SW19 campaign was put to a stop by fellow rising star Jannik Sinner. In a match between the "Next Gens" on Centre Court, the Italian defeated the 19-year-old 6-1, 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-3 to set up a potential encounter with Novak Djokovic.

The award was won in 2019 by Coco Gauff, whereas Emma Raducanu, the home favorite and 2021 US Open champion, won it in 2021.

Tatjana Maria, Sinner, Harmony Tan, and Alcaraz were all nominated for the 2022 Wimbledon Breakthrough Inspiration Award, which was determined by fans in the poll. All of them had a good run at the tournament, but Alacaraz ultimately claimed the award.

Considering this, fans on Twitter didn't think the Spaniard deserved to win it, especially since Maria and Sinner were two other candidates who were more deserving.

"Should have been either Tatjana or Jannik or both. Carlos Alcaraz is great but this's absurd yet predicable. I like Emma but big No even to just her being mentioned there. The hype for both will continue I guess," one fan wrote.

"What is inspiring or a breaktrough about the No. 5 seed losing to Sinner (who was also nominated) in the round of 16? Who chose that? Tatjana Maria (rk 103), who gave birth to her second child 15 months ago, made it to the semi-finals with wins over Cirstea, Sakkari and Ostapenko," another user wrote.

"What breakthrough are you even talking about. He's a top 10 player! How is this not an indisputable award for Tatjana Maria?" another account tweeted.

Sarah

2019:

2022:



Carlos Alcaraz is your 2022



#Wimbledon 2019: @CocoGauff 2021: @EmmaRaducanu 2022: @carlosalcaraz Carlos Alcaraz is your 2022 @oppo Breakthrough Inspiration Award winner Was this a fan vote or what bc the result only makes sense if it was a popularity contest. Carlos Alcaraz had a good run but Tatjana Maria's was outstanding. And If they really wanted an ATP player, Jannik Sinner was right there

"It’s Tatjana for me. Being a mother of two while playing your best tennis in a slam for more than a decade, it inspires not just players but also younger generation to believe in themselves. We all have different learning curves & I believe that Tatjana Maria is at her peak now," one fan wrote.

Olafòtó

2019:

2022:



Carlos Alcaraz is your 2022



#Wimbledon 2019: @CocoGauff 2021: @EmmaRaducanu 2022: @carlosalcaraz Carlos Alcaraz is your 2022 @oppo Breakthrough Inspiration Award winner Are you people joking right now. Maria Tatjana, a mother of 2 who is outside the top 100 made it to the semifinals for fuck sake. He his seeded 5th at the damn tournament and couldn't even get to quarterfinals

Carlos Alcaraz to play in Hamburg and Umag

Day Seven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Carlos Alcaraz was shown practicing different shots on clay after his Wimbledon departure in a video that the young Spaniard himself posted.

In response to a fan's question about why the Murcian was practicing on clay instead of a hardcourt, Carlos Alcaraz revealed that he plans to compete in the Croatia Open and the Hamburg European Open later this month.

