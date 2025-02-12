"No, Jannik Sinner would've demolished Novak Djokovic" - Fans debate Serb's bold claim about beating Italian to win Australian Open if not for injury

Tennis fans recently reacted to Novak Djokovic's bold assertion that he could have beaten Jannik Sinner in the final to win the 2025 Australian Open if not for his injury. The Serb made it to the semifinals of the Grand Slam tournament before being forced to retire due to an injury on his leg.

Djokovic was seeded seventh at the Melbourne Major and he defeated the likes of Nishesh Basavareddy, Jaime Faria, Tomas Machac, Jiri Lehecka, and Carlos Alcaraz to secure his spot in the semifinals.

However, the 24-time Grand Slam champion had to withdraw from the tournament during his final four match against Alexander Zverev after the first set due to a muscle tear in the upper part of his left leg.

Recently, while speaking to Montenegrin daily newspaper, Vijesti, Novak Djokovic spoke about his campaign at this year's Australian Open. He expressed that he always gives himself "great chances" ahead of a tournament and claimed that he would have defeated Alexander Zverev in the semifinals if not for his injury, just as he had overcome Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.

The former World No.1 further stated that had he won against Zverev, he would have gone on to defeat defending champion Jannik Sinner in the final and claim the title.

“I always give myself great chances, I cannot be immodest. I think that with the kind of game that I raised and achieved in the quarter-final victory against [Carlos] Alcaraz, I would have had a good chance against [Alexander] Zverev in the semi-final, who should have been beaten and if I had been healthy, and then also against [Jannik] Sinner... But well, it is ungrateful to deal with those scenarios, what could have been," the Serb said (translated from Serbian).

Novak Djokovic's assertion that he could have beaten Jannik Sinner to win the 2025 Australian Open sparked debates among tennis fans.

One fan argued that even if the Serb had reached the final, he would not have been able to defeat Sinner, as the World No.1 would have "demolished" him.

“No. Sinner would have demolished him," a fan posted.

Another fan believed that after witnessing Djokovic's victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals, he would have indeed gone on to win the 2025 Australian Open.

“Would have had a good victory but u faked injury," a fan wrote.

“No, vs Sinner he wouldn't have had even a break point," a fan posted.

“Yes, the level Djokovic played at against Alcaraz was convincingly the best form of any player at the tournament and would've won the tournament if not for the injury," a fan wrote.

Here are some other fan reactions:

“Against Z. yes, perhaps, against Sinner, absolutely not, he won't beat him anymore," a fan posted.

“Obviously agree. But with age comes wear and tear. Novak's best and last chance? Not Paris with gruelling rallies, slow balls and stretching. It's Wimbledon. Shorter points and he loves the grass. Return is king. And he's the greatest at that," a fan wrote.

“Very few chances against Sinner!" a fan posted.

A look into Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner's head-to head record

Novak Djokovc & Jannnik Sinner at the 2024 Shanghai Masters [Image Source: Getty Images]

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner have competed against each other a total of eight times on the ATP Tour, with each player claiming victory in four matches.

At the Grand Slam level, Djokovic and Sinner have faced off three times. Their first encounter was in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, where the Serb emerged victorious with a score of 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. He then went on to defeat Nick Kyrgios in the final to secure his seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam title overall

Their second Grand Slam meeting took place in the semifinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championship, where the 37-year old won 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4).

The most recent clash between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic at the Grand Slam level occurred in the semifinals of the 2024 Australian Open, where Sinner claimed a 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3 victory. The World No.1 then went on to defeat Daniil Medvedev in the final to capture his maiden Grand Slam title.

