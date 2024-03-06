Pam Shriver said she admires Coco Gauff's competitive spirit, even when the latter is not at her best in the game.

Gauff started the 2024 season on a high, winning the ASB Classic title and reaching the Australian Open semifinals. However, her form declined during the Middle East swing, losing to Katerina Siniakova in the first round of the Qatar Open and to Anna Kalinskaya in the Dubai Tennis Championships quarterfinals.

Gauff, despite a decline in form, has demonstrated her ability to win even when not at her best. In the 2023 US Open final, she fought back against Aryna Sabalenka, who was on course to win her second Grand Slam title. Being a set down, Gauff's determination helped her win the next two sets and clinch her maiden Major.

Shriver, a former WTA World No. 3 in singles and World No. 1 in doubles, hailed Gauff for her innate competitive nature.

"The one thing I’m always impressed with, no matter how she’s playing, she rolls up her sleeves and is willing to get in the trenches. You only do that if you’re a natural competitor." Shriver told WTATennis.com.

The 61-year-old also broke down Gauff's game as she assessed the 19-year-old's chances at the Indian Wells Masters.

"There’s two major parts to Coco’s game: the mental game and her court speed. Speed, defense and attitude are pretty doggone good. That wins you a lot of matches, even if you’re not playing your best tennis."

Coco Gauff's best Indian Wells Masters run came in 2023

Coco Gauff at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships

Gauff made her main draw debut at the Indian Wells Masters in 2021. Seeded fifteenth at the tournament, Gauff got off to a winning start as she defeated Caroline Garcia. However, in the next round, the American lost to eventual champion Paula Badosa.

In 2022, Gauff went into the tournament as the sixteenth seed, and she won her first match against Claire Liu. Her run came to an end in the Round of 32 as she was defeated by twenty-fourth seed Simona Halep.

Gauff's best run in the tournament came last year as she got the better of Cristina Bucsa, Linda Noskova, and Rebecca Peterson to reach the quarterfinals. However, the sixth seed's quarterfinal match against Aryna Sabalenka turned out to be a one-sided affair. Second seed Sabalenka, who eventually finished as runner-up, defeated Gauff 6-4, 6-2.

This time around, Gauff is seeded third, which has seen her receive a first-round bye. She will start her Indian Wells campaign in the Round of 64.