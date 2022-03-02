"No matter what country you come from, we are all human beings who should live together in peace" - Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev has spoken of how the Russian invasion of Ukraine has served as a reminder that there are "more important things in life than tennis." The World No. 3 expressed that everyone should be able to live in peace and stated that sport can set a positive example.

The 24-year-old discussed the ongoing conflict ahead of Germany's Davis Cup qualifying round tie against Brazil in Rio, which will be played on 4-5 March. He was born in Hamburg, Germany to Russian parents.

The German was disqualified from last week's Mexican Open in Acapulco for unsportsmanlike conduct during his opening round doubles loss alongside Marcelo Melo. Following the match, he repeatedly hit umpire Alessandro Germani's chair with his racket and verbally abused the official after disagreeing with a line call in the match tiebreak.

In an interview with the German Tennis Association, as reported by Tennis Net, Zverev was asked how difficult it is to focus on tennis given the situation in Ukraine.

"In these times you realize once again that there are more important things in life than tennis," the World No. 3 said. "And the most important thing is that there is peace in the world. No matter what country you come from, we are all human beings who should live together in peace. Sport and the Davis Cup can always set an example for peaceful coexistence in the world."

"I have the big goal of winning the Davis Cup one day" - Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev celebrates after beating Nick Kyrgios in 2018 Davis Cup first round tie against Australia

Alexander Zverev has also declared that helping Germany win the Davis Cup is a major ambition of his, despite previously criticizing the team event's new format. The German, who did not compete in the first two editions of the reformed Davis Cup Finals in 2019 and 2021, did not rule out playing in the competition in the future.

"Playing for my home country is always very important to me and I'm proud to represent Germany," the 24-year-old said. "Together with the team, I have the big goal of winning the Davis Cup one day. Whenever an opportunity arises, I'm happy to do my part. Even if I criticized the new Davis Cup format, there might be an opportunity to play with the team in Germany again. That would be a big dream of mine."

Despite the absence of their top-ranked singles player, Germany reached the semifinals at the 2021 Davis Cup Finals. They lost to the eventual champions - the Russian Tennis Federation.

