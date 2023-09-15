Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, expressed that regardless of one's personal feelings towards Novak Djokovic, whether they love him or dislike him, his level of skill and performance is undeniably remarkable.

The former Australian tennis player achieved significant success in her career, securing four Grand Slam doubles titles and two mixed-doubles titles. She also reached the world No. 1 ranking in doubles. Rennae Stubbs now hosts "The Power Hour" on Amazon Prime Video Sports Talk and runs a podcast called "The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast."

In the most recent episode of "The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast," Rennae Stubbs and Caitlin Thompson analysed the 2023 US Open and discussed Novak Djokovic's remarkable feat of securing his 24th Grand Slam title, despite facing skepticism from critics.

In her commentary, she emphasized that Djokovic is undeniably one of the greatest players of all time, irrespective of personal views. Regardless of whether you're a fan or not, his prowess is truly remarkable. At 36, despite claims of fatigue and aging, he consistently outperforms players much younger than him.

"When we talk about the ends of the spectrum with the winner of the women's and the winner of the men's, like we have literally go out the greatest player of all time, I mean he has sealed the deal, no matter what you think about Novak, if you love him, if you hate him, this guy is unbelievable! 36 years of age, everyone is like oh he looks tired, he looks gased. He looked gased in Cincinnati, oh he is done, he is getting too old for this, time is started to catch up with him. he like makes these 20 year olds and 25 year olds and 27 year olds look like they have never worked out their whole life," Stubbs said.

Rennae Stubbs also marveled at Djokovic's resilience, highlighting his remarkable comeback at the US Open after missing last year's tournament due to vaccine-related issues. Djokovic's victory over Daniil Medvedev, who had previously thwarted his quest for a calendar Grand Slam in 2021, was particularly impressive.

"I mean it's unbelievable how resilient this guy is no matter what is thrown at him, the fact that after a couple of years coming back, you know, not playing because of the vaccine status, and comes back in the US Open and beats the guy that stops him from getting the calendar grand slam which really would have solidified him as the greatest Tennis player we have ever seen,” she said.

Rennae Stubbs reflects on Coco Gauff's US Open victory, compares her to Serena Williams in terms of handling immense pressure

US Open Tennis

Coco Gauff's remarkable 2023 US Open win, defeating Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, made her the third American teen champion and the first since Serena Williams in 1999. In a chat with Racquet Magazine's Caitlin Thompson in a recent episode of 'The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast', Stubbs praised Gauff's victory, noting the intense pressure she faced throughout the tournament, reminiscent of Serena Williams' challenges during her career.

"She [Coco Gauff] was under so much pressure from the very beginning of this tournament, very much like Serena [Williams], in a little bit different ways. Everybody thinks Serena was supposed to win everything. But the fact that Coco had, for the first time, real pressure on her shoulders, to actually come out and win the tournament. And the fact that she did it," Stubbs said.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis