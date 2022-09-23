"No one is bigger than the sport, but what Roger Federer did for the sport, it's amazing; we should all be proud" - Borg, Nadal, Djokovic, & Tsitsipas open up on the Swiss ahead of 2022 Laver Cup

Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg and playing members Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, and Stefanos Tsitsipas gave their thoughts on Roger Federer ahead of the 2022 Laver Cup's pre-tournament presser on Thursday.

This edition of the Laver Cup will be Federer's final ATP tournament as he recently announced his retirement from tennis after an illustrious 24-year career.

Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg was asked if he had any advice for Federer regarding life after retiring from tennis. Borg expressed his awe at securing every member of the 'Big 4' for Team Europe before calling Federer the "greatest player who ever played the game."

"No, first of all, just to have these big four guys and the new generation, Roger stepping away from tennis, but, you know, to have the greatest player who ever played the game to be part of Laver Cup, to be part of Team Europe, it's, for me personally, I cannot feel better to have all these players here," Borg said.

He explained how Federer has helped tennis grow exponentially due to his immense popularity over the years.

"What Roger did for tennis, he did so many PR for the sports, in general. One of the greats, all these guys here, but to promote the sport itself -- no one is bigger than the sport itself -- but what he did for the sport all around the world, it's amazing. We should all be proud," Borg added. "I'm proud of you, Novak, proud of you guys. But what he did for so many years, it's fantastic."

"One of the most important players, if not most important player in my tennis career, is leaving" - Rafael Nadal on Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal [left] with Roger Federer during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Laver Cup.

Roger Federer will play the last match of his career alongside long-time rival and friend Rafael Nadal. The two will join forces for Team Europe on Friday when they take on Team World's pairing of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in the first doubles tie for the event on Friday.

During the press conference, Nadal remarked on how the occasion would be monumental and sad, given it would mark the end of his greatest-ever rivalry.

"Tomorrow gonna be a special thing. I think very difficult, difficult one," Nadal said. "Gonna be difficult to handle everything, especially for Roger, without a doubt. For me too. You know, at the end, you know, one of the most important players, if not most important player in my tennis career, is leaving, no? At the end, live this moment will be difficult. Of course I am super excited and grateful to play with him."

"It's a sad day for tennis; Roger's legacy will live forever" - Novak Djokovic on the Swiss

The Big Four pose for the camera at the Laver Cup 2022

Novak Djokovic expressed his honor and privilege to be part of Team Europe, given his long and legendary rivalry with Federer. He credited the Swiss and Nadal for shaping him into the great player he is today.

"So of course it's a huge privilege and honor to be on this team, and considering what I have personally gone through on the court with Roger over the years, at the beginning of my career I was losing most of the matches between Roger and Rafa in the Grand Slams, and they have contributed a lot to the player I am today to figuring out how I can turn the tables," Djokovic said. "So I'm very grateful to be part of that era."

Keeping their rivalry aside, Djokovic reckons Federer's retirement will be a sad day for all sports but remains assertive that the Swiss' legacy will stay intact forever.

"Of course we always wanted to win against each other. We always wanted to be better than each other," Djokovic said. "But as Rafa said, you know, on a personal level, of course it's different. It's a sad day for tennis but just sport in general. But, you know, Roger's legacy will live forever. That's for sure."

"Roger Federer's the reason I pursued a single-handed backhand, he's the reason I felt a need to go for a professional career in tennis" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas speaks to the media at the Laver Cup 2022.

Stefanos Tsitsipas admitted that he has been missing Federer on tour since the Swiss was last seen in action at Wimbledon last year.

"I missed Roger actually a lot. I haven't seen him on the tour," Tsitsipas said. "He's someone I always thought, like, when is he going to come back? I would love to have him back on the tour with us."

The Greek stressed that Federer's brief return to the Laver Cup left him rejuvenated from within. Tsitsipas also credited the Swiss as the inspiration behind his one-handed backhand and also as the reason for him to pursue tennis as a career.

"Having that opportunity a few days ago made me kind of feel alive again, feel in a way inspired, because he's the reason I pursued a single-handed backhand," said the Greek. "He's the reason I felt a need to go for a professional career in tennis."

