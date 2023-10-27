Daniela Hantuchova's latest comments about WTA players and their fight for equal prize money has not gone over well with fans, as they slammed the Slovak for throwing her colleagues under the bus needlessly.

Speaking in a recent interview, the former World No. 5 criticized today's women's tennis stars for being 'spoiled' by asking for more money. Hantuchova, in fact, pointed out they were not working at a mine at 4 in the morning to be complaining about their remuneration, which only angered fans further.

"It feels a bit like spoiling. Especially on the women's circuit, where the prize money is what it is, and the girls certainly don't work from four in the morning in a mine somewhere," Hantuchova said.

Users on social media were quick to call out the 40-year-old for her internalized misogyny, with some wondering why she did not think the likes of Steffi Graf, Venus and Serena Williams, Billie Jean King had an impact on tennis as a whole.

"No one hates women as much as women do sometimes sigh," one fan wrote.

"So you’re telling me Steffi, Chrissie/Martina, Billie, Monica, Serena, Venus etc had no impact on “‘making tennis bigger”. especially those last two?" another fan tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Wage gap between ATP and WTA is a topic of serious debate in the tennis world

Daniela Hantuchova is certainly in the minority when it comes to her opinion about WTA players and their demands for a bigger piece of the prize money pie.

Former and current women's players have constantly pointed out how ATP players almost always earn more for their efforts, and that the equal prize money at Grand Slams has distracted the media from how wide the disparity is everywhere else.

Five-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova shared her two cents recently, saying:

"I don't know if anyone's familiar with those numbers but you go to a Grand Slam and we are celebrating equal prize money. Great. Those are the biggest events with the biggest attention, media, and the buzz. But then the rest of the tour which is the eight or nine other months is there. The disparity is is insane and that needs to be addressed."

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek expressed a similar opinion, saying:

There is a lot we can work on in terms of, you know, getting equal prize money on some WTA tournament compared to ATP on the same level," Iga Swiatek said in a press conference ahead of the Madrid Open. "Grand Slams are already even, as we know. That's nice, but for sure it would be good if WTA would focus on that, but I don't really want to get into that, because it's a lot of business and sometimes politics."

