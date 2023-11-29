"No one is ok every single day" - Serena Williams makes honest admission about her struggles, shares inspiring message

Serena Williams has opened up about her emotional struggles and shared an uplifting message for those facing similar challenges.

Williams called time on her professional career in September 2022 following her final appearance at the US Open, losing in the third round to Ajla Tomljanovic. The American retired with an astounding 23 Grand Slam titles and as many WTA 1000 titles. Furthermore, she won the WTA Finals on five occasions and held the World No. 1 ranking for a remarkable 319 weeks.

The 42-year-old has embraced her family life since her retirement. In August, she and her husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed their second child, a daughter named Adira River. Their first daughter, Olympia, was born in September 2017, two months before their wedding in November.

Serena Williams recently shared a candid message on social media, opening up about not feeling fine and highlighting the importance of accepting one's struggles. The 23-time Grand Slam champion also expressed solidarity with those facing similar troubles as she conveyed an encouraging message about the promise of a new day.

"I am not ok today. And that’s ok to not be ok. No one is ok every single day. If you are not ok today I’m with you. There’s always tomorrow. Love you," she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"Serena Williams built this career of hers on channeling rage and anger and changing it into something positive" - Iga Swiatek's psychologist Daria Abramowicz

Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open

Iga Swiatek's sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz recently praised Serena Williams for her comments on transforming negativity into a successful career. Abramowicz expressed her admiration for the American's ability to channel her rage and anger into something positive.

"I really like this quote from Serena Williams from the Vogue article she wrote last year right before ending her career," Abramowicz said.

"She said that she took every negative thing that happened and every negative thing that she heard or experienced and she built this career of hers on channeling the rage and anger that came from that and changing it into something positive," she added.

Abramowicz hailed Williams as a positive role model while also acknowledging that not all players have the same ability to extract positives from adversity.

"And I think that’s a good example of finding something to improve, to finding something positive in negativity. But it’s not common to everyone," Abramowicz said.

"But it’s really tough to use logic in the moment when emotions hit so hard, when we feel injustice, when we feel that something is not right."

