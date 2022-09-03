"No one's going to pronounce my name right, that's going to suck" - Ajla Tomljanovic on making history as Serena Williams' last-ever opponent

Defeating Serena Williams in what could possibly be the final match of her professional career has seen Ajla Tomljanovic etch her name into the record books. The Australian, speaking on a lighter note, said that while it would make for a fun trivia question, it'd be a bit sad too as not many would be able to pronounce her name.

Tomljanovic battled past Williams and a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium in her US Open third-round clash with Williams, coming through with a 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1 win.

In her post-match press conference, the 29-year-old was asked about making the record books, to which she had a quick-witted reply.

"I mean, no one's going to pronounce my name right. That's going to suck," she said with a laugh.

"But, I mean, I don't think I've of been part of tennis history, so that's pretty cool. I do feel a little bit like the villain. Like I said in Cincinnati, I really did want to play Serena before she retired. But, yeah, I mean, if I was the loser today I'd probably be really sad. I don't want to say I'm sad, but just conflicted a little bit," she added.

US Open Tennis @usopen A match we will never forget.



Ajla Tomljanovic defeats Serena Williams in three sets. A match we will never forget.Ajla Tomljanovic defeats Serena Williams in three sets. https://t.co/l4Bf3ruWqR

In what was the first career meeting with Williams for Tomljanovic, the Aussie was understandably nervous heading into the match, with the occasion and location adding to it. However, she settled in once the contest got underway.

"Yeah, I think from my side I played a pretty good match. Going into it I was extremely nervous 'cause I've never played on Ashe, I've never faced Serena. I knew the crowd would be tough. From the first ball I was happy I felt comfortable. From then on, it was kind of instinct," she said.

"I'd say the biggest thing was just to block out all the noise. At the end of the day I tried to keep it simple. It's just another tennis match for me. I'm happy to be in the third round and have a great opportunity to play on Arthur Ashe. It's what I dreamed of when I was a kid. Just not make it bigger than it is because everyone else already made it huge. From the first moment I walked on court, I didn't really look around much. Yeah, I was completely in my own little bubble," she added.

"I love Serena, she's the greatest of all time" - Alija Tomljanovic on Serena Williams

Alija Tomljanovic and Serena Williams shake hands before their 2022 US Open third-round clash.

While happy with her win against Serena Williams, Alija Tomljanovic was also saddened by Williams' exit from the US Open as she, like the packed stadium, was a huge fan of the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

"Well, I'm feeling really sorry just because I love Serena Williams just as much as you guys do. And what she's done for me, for the sport of tennis, is incredible. I never thought that I'd have a chance to play her in her last match," she said in her on-court interview.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh