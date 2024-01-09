"No one takes Novak Djokovic's injuries seriously anymore" - Tennis commentator on Serb's latest setback ahead of 2024 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic's Australian Open title defense took a hit at last week's United Cup, as a wrist injury flared up during his short-lived campaign at the mixed team event.

Djokovic was visibly affected by wrist niggles during his three-set victory over Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka in Team Serbia's final group-stage match at the 2024 United Cup. The World No. 1's injury seemingly worsened during his country's quarterfinal match against Australia.

The 36-year-old took a medical time out before suffering a straight-set upset defeat to Alex de Minaur in his singles fixture. Following the loss, he stated in his press conference that he ample of time to get in good shape for the Australian Open.

"I think I'll be okay, to be honest,” the 10-time Australian Open titlist said. “It did have quite an impact, particularly on the forehand and serve. I have plenty of time, I think enough time to get myself in the right shape for the Australian Open."

Djokovic's wrist injury, however, has been met with ambivalence from Craig Shapiro, a prominent tennis commentator. The American recently invited journalist Giri Nathan on 'The Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast' to discuss whether the Serb's injury will hamper his Australian Open campaign.

Shapiro refused to buy into the 24-time Major champion's wrist niggles just yet, as he had a habit of winning Major titles despite showing discomfort during important matches.

The commentator cited Novak Djokovic's Melbourne run from last year as an example. The Serb was carrying a hamstring strain back then, but only dropped one set during his title run.

"People thought Novak was hurt last year... [At the United Cup], he seemed to have his issues but no one takes his injuries seriously anymore, after what he did with that hamstring," Shapiro said (12:00).

"Until I see it actually compromise Novak Djokovic's play in best-of-five, I don't really know what to believe in" - Tennis journalist Giri Nathan

The Serb suffered an ab tear during his 2021 Australian Open-winning campaign.

Giri Nathan backed Craig Shapiro's assertions as he recalled how Novak Djokovic had won the 2021 Australian Open despite reportedly suffering from a 25mm abdominal tear.

The journalist also insisted that he will wait for the 37-year-old's Melbourne campaign to begin before passing a judgement on his injury.

"Yeah, or we've seen him win the Australian Open with an abdominal tear, came back against Fritz when he was down," Nathan said (12:27). "That was the match where he suffered the injury, but then he just soldiered on and won the tournament.

"Until I see it actually compromise his play in best-of-five, I don't really know what to believe in," he added.

