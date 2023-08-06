"No one would think Roger Federer has broken a racquet because it doesn't get flushed around every single news outlet" - Nick Kyrgios

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios recently reacted to an old clip of Roger Federer smashing his racquet in frustration. The incident took place after Federer lost a point against Novak Djokovic back in 2009.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam winner, has been a role model for players and fans, and has won the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award a record 13 times in his illustrious career. The Swiss tennis icon is widely considered one of the greatest of all time, having won 20 Grand Slam championships, including a record eight Wimbledon titles.

An old clip of a match between the Swiss and Novak Djokovic at the 2009 Sony Ericsson Open recently came up. The clip showed the Swiss smashing his racquet on the court in anger, after losing a point to the Serb. Djokovic went on to beat Federer with the scoreboard reading 3-6, 6-2, 6-3. In the post-match interview at the Masters Series event, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said:

"I didn't lose it just because I smashed a racquet, it doesn't mean I lost it! It didn't feel great, it was just a natural thing I did."

In recent years, World No. 35 Nick Kyrgios has been labeled the 'bad boy' of the tennis circuit, having been involved in an array of on-court outbursts, including breaking racquets.

The 28-year-old couldn't help but share the aforementioned clip on his Instagram, saying not many would've thought that Federer ever broke a racquet. According to Kyrgios, this is because such headlines don't get rallied around by every news outlet, inferring a comparison to his numerous on-court outbursts.

"No one would think Federer has broken a racket, coz it doesn't get flushed around every single news outlet hahaha - even the goats baby," Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

"We started respecting the rivalry we used to have and we almost miss it" - Roger Federer discusses his bond with Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the 2022 Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London.

Roger Federer played the last match of his career alongside 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal at the O2 Arena during Laver Cup in 2022. The two formed a strong bond over the years, having played 40 encounters against each other.

Talking to fans at a Uniqlo event in New York last month, the Swiss reflected upon his relationship with Nadal and admitted to missing the old days.

"We also started respecting the rivalry we used to have and we almost miss it, playing each other every other weekend. Back in the day we couldn’t stand each other probably for that but he is a great man and I wish he can come back one more time," he said.

At the same event, the 20-time Grand Slam champion revealed having thoughts of retirement during moments of dejection across his stellar career.

"It's a great sport. You get great camaraderie. We see them smiling a lot. Yes, I also thought about hanging up the racquet at certain moments in my career because losing is really frustrating," he added.

