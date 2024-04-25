No preferential treatment for Rafael Nadal at French Open 2024, director Amelie Mauresmo makes clear

Rafael Nadal will not be given any kind of preferential treatment at the French Open this year despite the strong possibility that it might be his final appearance at the tournament, director Amelie Mauresmo clarified in a recent interview.

Nadal, ranked World No. 512, began his clay season at the Barcelona Open last week, and is in action at the Madrid Open this week. Following a stint at the Italian Open after that, the 14-time French Open champion will show up at Roland Garros for what could possibly be one final hurrah in Paris.

Nevertheless, the Spaniard will be treated just as every other unseeded player at the event, if Mauresmo's words are to be believed. At a press conference during the official presentation of the French Open, Mauresmo admitted that legacy players have been often given preferential treatment in the past, at Wimbledon for example.

For instance, seven-time Wimbledon champ Serena Williams was granted the No. 25 seed at SW19 in 2018, despite being ranked outside the top 32 at the time. Mauresmo, though, does't want to follow in the footsteps of the grasscourt Major and court controversy with Nadal this season.

“I know that this kind of preferential treatment took place at one time at Wimbledon, with pros and cons, but here, it is not in the plans," Amelie Mauresmo said (via Le Soir).

At the same time, the two-time Grand Slam champion promised that she will be watching Nadal's matches with great interest, just like everyone else in the tennis world.

"We keep our fingers crossed for him and, like everyone else, we will obviously be attentive to all his next performances,” she added."

"The world does not end with Roland Garros" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal himself is not yet 100% clear on whether he will be able to play at the French Open as of now, considering his physical status at the moment.

In his press conference at the Madrid Open, the 37-year-old downplayed the importance of one last appearance at Roland Garros, saying that it won't be the end of the world if he cannot play there again.

While the Spaniard emphasized that he has plans over the next few weeks to ensure his presence in Paris, he maintained that he will skip the tournament if he doesn't feel fit enough to be competitive there.

"The world does not end with Roland Garros, it does not mean that if I do not play everything will end there. There are the Olympic Games ahead and different formats that make me excited," Rafael Nadal said.

"Without trying to confuse anyone, I know what's going to happen in the next three weeks, I'm going to do it, things that I have to do to be able to play Paris. And if it is possible, it is possible and if not, I will not go to Paris if I (don't) feel qualified enough to compete," he added.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback