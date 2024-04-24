Rafael Nadal drops major French Open update, rubbishes "end of the world" concerns

Rafael Nadal has dropped a major update about his participation at the upcoming French Open, rubbishing the concerns that it will be the "end of the world" for him if he were to skip Roland Garros this year.

Nadal is the most decorated champion in tournament history, winning the title 14 times. The Spaniard, though, skipped the tournament last year due to injury, the same injury that's likely to make 2024 his final year on the ATP Tour.

With one last appearance on the red clay of Paris on the horizon, fans have been clamoring for Nadal to get himself fit for the Clay Slam so that he could have a fitting farewell at a competition he has made his very own. Thankfully, the 22-time Grand Slam champion also appears on the mend, having made his comeback at the Barcelona Open last week.

This week, he will be participating in his second clay tournament of the year, at Madrid, the penultimate event in the lead-up to the French Open.

At his press conference before the start of his campaign (against youngster Darwin Blanch), the former World No. 1 touched upon his participation at Roland Garros.

Nadal made it clear that if he doesn't play Roland Garros, that won't mean that everything would be over for him. With the Paris Olympics coming up next, the Mallorcan maintained that he has enough motivation to keep himself excited beyond that.

"The world does not end with Roland Garros, it does not mean that if I do not play everything will end there. There are the Olympic Games ahead and different formats that make me excited," Rafael Nadal said (via Marca).

As for what he expects from the Madrid Open this week, Nadal admitted that it would be good if he gets a couple of matches, even if he has to play with a little limitation in terms of physical movement.

For the moment, the 37-year-old is cautiously optimistic, remarking that he himself is not certain what can happen this week at the Masters 1000 event.

"I don't know. It's difficult to say what is ideal. It would be to play and not have much limitation. If I could play with little limitation, even if I lost it would be good.

"The week has not been perfect, perhaps I would not win to play tomorrow but it's Madrid. This doesn't mean I'm giving up anything in the next few weeks, I don't know what can happen," he added.

"I will not go to Paris if I don't feel qualified enough to compete" - Rafael Nadal

Nadal at Mutua Madrid Open - Day Two

Rafael Nadal further at the press conference that he knows what plans he has for the next three weeks, which are designed to make sure that he gets to compete at the French Open.

At the same time, the 22-time Grand Slam champion maintained that if things don't work out and it doesn't appear possible that he can play at his best level, he will have no qualms about not participating at the clay Slam.

"Without trying to confuse anyone, I know what's going to happen in the next three weeks, I'm going to do it, things that I have to do to be able to play Paris. And if it is possible, it is possible and if not, I will not go to Paris if I (don't) feel qualified enough to compete," Nadal said.

