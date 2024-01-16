"No question, I had the best mullet" - Andre Agassi jokes others' hairstyles are 'not even close,' reveals mohawk origin story

Andre Agassi recently spoke about his famous mullet hairstyle in a commercial for transportation network company Uber in Australia. He stated that he had the 'best mullet' during that time, although he initially wanted a mohawk.

Agassi, who last competed in the Australian Open in 2005, is currently in Australia for the season-opening Grand Slam, but not as a player. He attended the 2024 Australian Open opening ceremony alongside tennis legend Evonne Goolagong Cawley as an esteemed guest.

Since the start of the tournament, Agassi has been seen in pictures and videos with tennis stars such as Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton, among others. On Monday, Uber Australia shared a one-minute Instagram video featuring an interview with Agassi during one of their rides.

The eight-time Grand Slam champion answered various questions, including one about the best mullet in the 80s and '90s. Humorously, he claimed he had the best mullet, emphasizing that today's mullets don't come close to the one he had. He also disclosed the origin of his famous hairstyle, mentioning that he initially intended to have a mohawk.

“No question, I had the best mullet you know. You know how many mullets I see here now they're not even close. I went to the barber one day and I was like "Give me a mohawk" so it started as a Mohawk," Andre Agassi said.

Agassi was also asked to name his favorite thing about Australia, to which he replied:

"Most of my time spent here I spent inside the lines of a tennis court, so the idea of the sporting fan here has always brought out the best you know."

Andre Agassi won four Australian Open trophies during his career

Agassi with the Australian Open trophy

Andre Agassi retired in 2006, having won eight Grand Slam titles, four of which were at the Australian Open. He ranks only behind Roger Federer (6) and Novak Djokovic (10) on the list of players with the most Australian Open singles titles in the Open Era.

Agassi won the Australian Open on his first attempt in 1995 and went on to win three more — in 2000, 2001, and 2003. His other Grand Slam titles were the 1999 French Open, 1992 Wimbledon, and the US Open (1994 and 1999).

In the same interview with Uber Australia, Agassi was asked to mention the major highlight of his career, and he stated that it was winning the 1999 French Open. Agassi defeated Andriy Medvedev in the final, completing the career Super Slam.

“Career highlight would be when I won the last of the four Grand Slams. The 1999 French Open was the last one. I never thought I'd have a chance to win it again” Andre Agassi said

