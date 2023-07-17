No rest for Carlos Alcaraz after Wimbledon triumph, Spaniard to play Hopman Cup with Rebeka Masarova

Recently crowned Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz is not taking any time off after a grueling Grand Slam campaign and will represent Spain at the 2023 Hopman Cup, which kicks off on Wednesday, July 19.

Alcaraz will team up with WTA World No. 72 Rebeka Masarova, who replaced the injured Paula Badosa. Spain will first take on Belgium in the international tournament, with Alcaraz set to face David Goffin, Masarova going up against Elise Mertens, and both pairs facing off in a mixed doubles match to decide the winner of the tie. All three matches will take place on Friday, July 21, at the Nice Lawn Tennis Club, in Nice, France.

Spain's second fixture is against Croatia, represented by Borna Coric and Donna Vekic, which will take place on Saturday, July 22. The final of the 2023 Hopman Cup will be played on Sunday, July 23.

Carlos Alcaraz's decision to represent Spain so soon after two weeks of tennis at SW19 is commendable, as many expected him to withdraw from the Hopman Cup in order to recover physically for the next stage of the 2023 ATP Tour.

Hopman Cup will not be the first time Alcaraz will play for his nation as the 20-year-old debuted for Spain at the 2022 Davis Cup, becoming the youngest player to play for Spain in the tournament since Rafael Nadal in 2004. Alcaraz trounced Marius Copil of Romania in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.

Other teams competing at the 2023 Hopman Cup are France (Alize Cornet and Richard Gasquet), Switzerland (Celine Naef and Luca Riedi), and Denmark (Clara Tauson and Holger Rune).

Carlos Alcaraz defeats Novak Djokovic to claim the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Carlos Alcaraz defeated 23-time Grand Slam Champion Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2023 Wimbledon Championship to claim his maiden Major title on grass. The Spaniard outlasted the Serb in a thrilling five-set contest 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, that lasted 4 hours and 43 minutes.

In the process, Carlos Alcaraz racked up his second Grand Slam title after the 2022 US Open. He also became the first player to defeat Djokovic at the Centre Court of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club since Andy Murray in 2013. Alcaraz retained his World No. 1 ranking after gaining 2000 points from Wimbledon, ahead of Djokovic at World No. 2.

The title at Wimbledon was Alcaraz's sixth on the 2023 ATP Tour. The Spaniard missed the 2023 Australian Open but has more than made up for it with successes elsewhere. In 2023, Alcaraz has won the Indian Wells Open, Argentina Open, Barcelona Open, Madrid Open, and the Queen's Club Championships (his first title on grass).

