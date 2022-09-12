"No surprise, class act as usual" - Reilly Opelka hails Casper Ruud's display of sportsmanship during US Open 2022 final against Carlos Alcaraz

While Casper Ruud was battling it out at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the 2022 US Open title, he was already given the 'sportsmanship award' by many in the tennis world for his great gesture.

During the opening set of the men's singles final against Carlos Alcaraz, Ruud voluntarily gave the Spaniard the first point of the eighth game after the chair umpire failed to spot the Norwegian playing a shot on a double bounce. Ruud's display of sportsmanship also earned applause from Reilly Opelka.

Opelka stated that it was no surprise to see such a "class act" from Casper Ruud.

"No surprise, class act as usual Casper Ruud," Reilly Opelka wrote on Twitter, reacting to a video of the moment.

The incident occurred when Alcaraz was leading 4-3 in the opening set and serving for a 5-3 lead. As Alcaraz smashed a forehand into the net off a shot Ruud hit on a double bounce, the Norwegian player quickly informed the chair umpire of his decision to concede the point.

Alcaraz applauded the gesture from his opponent.

Alcaraz went on to win the set and the match to claim his first Grand Slam title and the World No. 1 ranking.

When Casper Ruud displayed great sportsmanship and allowed Carlos Alcaraz to retake his first serve at Miami Open

The moment between Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz during the 2022 US Open final was 'deja vu' in many ways as the two players had a rather similar incident during the Miami Open earlier this year. Back then, too, Ruud displayed a great example of sportsmanship and earned applause from his opponent as well as fans.

During the Miami Open final in May, Alcaraz observed that the ball was flat just as he was about to hit a second serve. While fresh tennis balls came out, a lot of time had passed since Alcaraz faulted on his first serve, making it even trickier for him to get the second serve right.

Recognizing the same, Ruud allowed Alcaraz a chance to hit his first serve again. The incident occurred during the first set of the Miami final and with the score at 4-3, similar to Sunday's US Open incident.

We've already seen this Sportmanship from Casper ! He really deserves all the best

Alcaraz went on to win the match 7-5, 6-4 to clinch his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title.

