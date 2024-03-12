"No titles this year, that's not something I'm used to" - Novak Djokovic laments poor start to 2024 season after Indian Wells heartbreak

Novak Djokovic faced a shock exit at the 2024 Indian Wells Open on Monday, falling to lucky loser Luca Nardi 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 in the third round. The Serb has now faced two defeats in his last three matches, having previously lost to another Italian, Jannik Sinner, in the semifinals of the Australian Open.

More concerningly, it means the 24-time Grand Slam champion is yet to win a trophy this year, three months into the new season. After the Australian Open, Djokovic skipped the Middle East swing before returning to action at Indian Wells.

Reflecting on how his season has been faring, the World No. 1 admitted that he is not used to going trophyless for so long into the year. He has been a force to be reckoned with at the Australian Open in the past, having won the title in Melbourne a record 10 times. He has also been prolific at the Dubai Tennis Championships -- a five-time winner at the event he skipped in 2024.

Despite the feeling of disappointment, Novak Djokovic was quick to note that he had to accept such things as part of the sport, and promised to keep going until the tide eventually turns in his favor.

"I could have done everything different. I mean, as I said, very poor performance from my side. Yeah, no titles this year. That's not something I'm used to. I was starting the season most of my career with a Grand Slam win or, you know, Dubai win, or any or tournament," Djokovic said in his post-match press conference.

"It's fine. You know, it's part of the sport. You just have to accept it. Some you win; some you lose. Hopefully I'll win some more and still keep going. I guess every trophy that eventually comes my way is going to be great (smiling), obviously to break the kind of negative cycle a little bit I'm having in the last three, four tournaments where I haven't really been close to my best," he added.

"It's not like I made a mistake for coming here" - Novak Djokovic on playing the Sunshine Double after 5 years

Western & Southern Open - Day 4

2024 has been a departure from the norm for Novak Djokovic in many ways, as this is his first appearance at the Sunshine Double since 2019. In the last couple of years, the Serb was denied entry into the United States because of his lack of vaccination against COVID-19, while he chose to play a truncated schedule in 2021 during an Olympic year.

Regardless, the World No. 1 had no regrets about coming to Indian Wells and Miami this year, stating that he did not enjoy the feeling of skipping the premier tournaments in the last couple of seasons.

"I wasn't enjoying not playing the Sunshine Double last couple of years. I really wanted to play. Yeah, it's different, but again, it's not like I made a mistake for coming here. You know, I really wanted to come and I really enjoy being both Indian Wells and Miami," Novak Djokovic said in his post-match press conference.

Djokovic will be the top seed at the Miami Open next week, where he is a six-time champion.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis