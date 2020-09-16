'No way Roger Federer is a better mover than Novak Djokovic': Brad Gilbert

Rival fans have strenuously debated for years which male tennis player between Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic is the greatest of all-time, or the GOAT, in their sport.

The trio of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have been so dominant in the last 15 years, having won 56 of the last 68 Major events, that each of them have a plausible shot of their own at the title. Recently, tennis pundit Brad Gilbert gave his perspective on the debate on his social media handle.

The former player talked about a range of things when it came to deciding which 'Big 3' member could go down as the undisputed greatest - from Major titles won to the head-to-head record between them.

Roger Federer's style of play does not make him the GOAT: Brad Gilbert

Roger Federer at 2020 Australian Open

With his default at the US Open last week, World No.1 Novak Djokovic missed a golden opportunity to inch closer to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam tally.

While Djokovic remains at 17 Slams, Federer leads the way with 20 Slams with Nadal close behind at 19. However, career achievements are not the only things fans like to consider in this debate.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, a user named 'Aryan' claimed that Roger Federer was superior to his 'Big 3' rivals purely because he was an attacking player - a style of play that requires utmost precision and exposes players to a high a degree of risk.

Gilbert was quick to quash the user's insinuation about style of play being a decisive factor in the debate, calling it ridiculous to think so. The tennis pundit also claimed that while Roger Federer was amazing on the offensive, his movement was still not as good as Djokovic.

No that is beyond ridiculous the style of play makes u the goat 🐐 , Fed is tremendous mover and amazing offensive mover but no way is he a better mover then Djoker, in a few years will no where we stand and if ND or Vamos-Rafa have the most or Fed there is your answers https://t.co/50FXXg3YqJ — Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) September 15, 2020

Head-to-head record is very important as well when things are so close: Gilbert on GOAT debate

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer

Pensive reasoning has been most required when analysts & pundits are tasked with deciding who is the greatest men's player of all-time.

The tripartite of Federer, Nadal & Djokovic have been put under the microscope keeping several facets in mind: titles won, weeks ranked at World No.1, consistency, longevity and the head-to-head records between the three.

During the debate on Gilbert's twitter, one of his followers claimed that looking just at the Grand Slam tally to decide the GOAT was "short-sighted". The former World No. 4 agreed, noting that the H2H record was also an important attribute to consider.

Fair point, especially about H2H is very important as well when things are very close https://t.co/zsf5P57uor — Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) September 15, 2020

Roger Federer might not be elated about Gilbert's revelation on his social media handle. The Swiss stands with a middling W-L record of 10-21 against the two at the Slams.

Although the H2H is not in his favor, the 39-year-old's 20 Slam titles and jaw-dropping consistency stand him in good stead in the argument. And when you consider other external factors like public image and marketability, Federer is ahead of his peers.

However, Gilbert is keen on waiting for the 'Big 3' to end their careers before deciding on the GOAT.