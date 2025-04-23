"No wonder CoCo Vandeweghe is good friends with Danielle Collins" - Fans slam American ex-pro for controversial comments about World No. 95

CoCo Vandeweghe has come under fire from several tennis fans for making a rather controversial remark about Laura Siegemund recently. The American former No. 9's comment about the current WTA No. 95 came during a women's singles first-round match at the ongoing 2025 Madrid Open.

Vandeweghe has established herself as a prominent tennis analyst and commentator since retiring from her playing career. She primarily works for Tennis Channel, and on Tuesday, April 22, she was on commentary duty for the first-round match between Hailey Baptiste and Sorana Cirstea. At one point during the match, Vandeweghe and her co-commentator started talking about 37-year-old Siegemund.

The conversation was initially about the German WTA veteran's feistiness. However, things took a bizarre turn when CoCo Vandeweghe claimed that during her playing days, she often wanted to hit her shots straight into Laura Siegemund's stomach.

"I just wanted to take a ball straight to her (Siegemund's) stomach actually," CoCo Vandeweghe said. (at 0:13)

Listen to the 33-year-old making the controversial remark by expanding and playing the X (formerly Twitter) link below:

It didn't take tennis fans on X too long to hear what Vandeweghe said about Siegemund, and most of them turned critical of the American. Some even brought up her friendship with compatriot Danielle Collins, who is no stranger to courting controversy herself.

"No wonder that giraffe is such good friends with DDanYELL. They’re both vicious witches," a fan wrote.

"Makes sense that she’s tight w Collins," commented another.

There were others who blatantly expressed their disapproval of the former WTA No. 9's words.

"There is no way you can get a free pass for saying this on the mic, whatever is your opinion on somebody. And the fact she thought a lot before saying that makes it likely worse, but yes let's call it iconic in the comments. It's not funny anymore talking about tennis here," stated one fan.

"D i s g u s t i n g @TennisChannel," another added.

"Tennis Channel does not care. I am still trying to figure out what qualifies Coco V to be a tennis commentator/analyst, what was the justification???" questioned one.

"What a nasty thing to say," yet another fan chimed in.

This isn't the first time Vandeweghe has had to face backlash from fans over something she said. Last year, she was criticized for reportedly sharing an opinion on Iga Swiatek following the Pole's win over Mirra Andreeva at the Cincinnati Open.

CoCo Vandeweghe's reported assessment of Iga Swiatek's perceived acts of gamesmanship landed American in trouble with fans

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 Cincinnati Open (Source: Getty)

Russian teenage prodigy Mirra Andreeva registered a 6-4 first-set win against Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Cincinnati Open. After the conclusion of the first set, the Pole took a lengthy toilet break. Upon her return to the court, she looked rejuvenated, and ultimately turned the tables on Andreeva and won the second and third sets 6-3 and 7-5 respectively.

Later, CoCo Vandeweghe, while analyzing the match for Tennis Channel, reportedly claimed that Swiatek has a habit of engaging in acts of gamesmanship when matches aren't going her way.

"It's been spoken about, Iga's tactic of going to the bathroom, changing her kit, taking her time, ALWAYS after losing a set. If I was still playing, I would definitely be very aware of it... she's trying to disrupt my rhythm...," CoCo Vandeweghe reportedly said.

Many fans reacted harshly to the American's reported take, with some suggesting that she's biased against Swiatek and others opining that Vandeweghe was only looking for attention.

