"No wonder Naomi doesn’t want to get on court" - Tennis fans react to Naomi Osaka reigning supreme again as world's highest-paid female athlete

By Aayush Majumdar
Modified Dec 23, 2022 10:07 AM IST
(From L) Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, and Emma Raducanu are among the world's highest-paid female athletes.

Naomi Osaka has bagged the title of the world's highest-paid female athlete for the third year running, yet again beating Serena Williams to the top spot. While Osaka and Williams have clinched the top two spots respectively since 2020, Emma Raducanu and Iga Swiatek have entered the fray in 2022, as both are among the five highest-paid female athletes in the world.

In a year that saw Osaka compete in only 23 tour-level matches, winning 14 of them and going titleless, the Japanese superstar earned $51.1 million in total earnings of which only a little over $1 million came from on-court earnings. Similarly, Williams earned almost $41 million of her $41.3 million total earnings from endorsements, sponsorships, etc.

Meanwhile, Raducanu ($18.7 million) and Swiatek ($14.9 million) were ranked fourth and fifth respectively, with almost $10 million of Swiatek's earnings coming from on-court gains in what was one of the most memorable years for a player ever. Skier Eileen Gu (#3) is the only non-tennis player in the top five.

These staggering numbers and the players featured on the newest list of the world's highest-paid female athletes, released by Forbes, have left tennis fans amazed but not entirely surprised.

"Emma, highest paid non-retired tennis player! No wonder Naomi doesn’t want to get on court again," a Twitter user wrote.
Emma, highest paid non-retired tennis player! 😍😂(No wonder Naomi doesn’t want to get on court again 😭) twitter.com/markjburns88/s…
Love how 4/5 are from 🎾. If I have a daughter she’s starting lessons before she can read.I’m sorry, but you have to 👏🏻 Naomi and Serena for TOPPING the list and barely playing. And Emma made more dollars than IGA?! lol wut twitter.com/markjburns88/s…
"If I was making this much as Naomi Osaka then I would be a part-time tennis player too. I wish she played more but respect her securing the bag," another fan expressed.
If I was making this much as Naomi Osaka then I would be a part-time tennis player too 💀. I wish she played more but respect her securing the bag twitter.com/markjburns88/s…

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Naomi Osaka topping the 2022 charts of the world's highest-paid female athletes over Williams, Raducanu, Swiatek, and others:

@markjburns88 @thebrettknight @JustBirny Naomi Osaka and Serena making more money than the actual #1 of the sport is nothing but iconic. two outstanding exceptionally amazing athletes. let alone women of color.
Naomi and Serena making more money than the current would number 1 sounds pretty iconic 👑👑 twitter.com/markjburns88/s… https://t.co/krJQZbJJOV
ain’t seen naomi with a tennis racket in her hands since she lost at the us open. what kinda endorsement deals she got twitter.com/markjburns88/s…
It will always be crazy how tennis players DOMINATE these ranking twitter.com/markjburns88/s…
These numbers blow my mind. Especially considering 99% of tennis players, over their ENTIRE career, won't ever make anything remotely close to what Naomi (or even Emma) made in ONE year. twitter.com/markjburns88/s…
Imagine iga getting that crazy sponsor money just like the barely even playing girlie [but yeah we can only imagine rn 💀] DW we manifest next year she gonna eat up EVERYTHING twitter.com/markjburns88/s…
@Emmagoatcanu Naomi barely playing the sport and earning $51.1 MILLION in a year blows my mind. That is $9million more than what Venus Williams has earned in prize money over her ENTIRE career ($42mil).

Which tennis players joined Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu, and Iga Swiatek in the tennis-dominated list?

Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams during their 2021 Australian Open semi-final.

Alongside the quartet of Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu, and Iga Swiatek, three other tennis players are among the top 10 of the world's highest-paid female athletes. Venus Williams bagged the sixth spot with $12.1 million in total earnings. Doubles partners Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula were ranked seventh and ninth, respectively.

18-year-old Gauff, who continued to capture the attention of fans around the globe in what was a highly successful year, earned $11.1 million all season. Meanwhile, American No. 1 Pegula, who also had her career-best season, made $7.6 million in total earnings.

Leylah Fernandez ($7 million), World No. 2 Ons Jabeur ($6.5 million), and Paula Badoda ($6.2 million) were ranked inside the top 20. Meanwhile, Caroline Garcia and Garbine Muguruza were ranked joint-24th with earnings of $5.2 million each.

