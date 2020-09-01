Novak Djokovic can 'scare' ATP into making changes: Noah Rubin

A few days ago, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic resigned from the role of the ATP Player Council president in order to head the new Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA).

The PTPA, whose agenda is to give players more power at the negotiating table when it comes to the pay structure, has been endorsed by many top players like Matteo Berrettini, John Isner and Diego Schwartzman. However, it has been opposed by two of the biggest champions of the game: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Surprisingly, Noah Rubin is also one of the people who has joined forces with the PTPA. The American recently appeared on the "Behind the Racquet" podcast, where he talked to commentator Mike Cation about his motivation behind joining Novak Djokovic's rebel outfit.

After yesterday’s successful meeting, we are excited to announce the beginning of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA). The first player only association in tennis since 1972. #PTPA pic.twitter.com/q8H0aOdqDl — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) August 30, 2020

Rubin is ready to work with Novak Djokovic if it means the sport's underlying problems are solved

If the past is anything to go by, Noah Rubin doesn't think too highly of Novak Djokovic. The American had ripped into the Serb for his comments on the US Open safety measures, and also insinuated that the Serb's Adria Tour exhibition was a mere 'cash-grab'.

A few months ago, Noah Rubin had asked Novak Djokovic to 'Shut the f*** up'

However, Noah Rubin is now on board with Djokovic's cause after attending the player meeting at New York on Saturday. According to the American, the fact that the PTPA has caused so much fear within the ATP officials suggests that Djokovic is on the right track.

"It's 100+ guys just sitting around, not really knowing what's happening," Rubin said. "And then, I was like I gotta know what's happening. So we start listening to Vasek, then Novak starts taking the lead a little bit and halfway through, everybody gets a text on Whatsapp from the ATP. It had six bullet points that basically said 'Beware!'. I mean, the bylaws have not even been written, if a meeting can scare them this much then maybe this could be enticing enough for me. Because this is what I've always wanted."

Here's some of the content from the texts sent out by the ATP Board to the players:

Another interesting bit from the Gaudenzi letter here ... pic.twitter.com/dYBf76kWV3 — Simon Briggs (@simonrbriggs) August 28, 2020

The outspoken American continued that he was not sure how Novak Djokovic and Co would bring about real change, but that he liked the direction in which they were going.

"Do I think Novak can really take me to homeland? I don't know, so (I am) skeptical about all of this. But if someone can scare the ATP into sending mass communications, maybe this can scare them into change the way they do things," Rubin added.

I don't know if they will say that they want to form a separate women's association: Rubin on the male-dominated outfit

Novak Djokovic has not roped in the women yet

Noah Rubin complained that during his short time on the ATP tour, the board hasn't done enough to fairly represent the players' different interests. The American believes that Novak Djokovic's PTPA could be a last-ditch effort to shake things up, and that that is the reason why he is on-board.

Rubin also touched upon the one glaring issue that many have highlighted: the lack of female representation in the association. Several feminist organizations have slammed Novak Djokovic's group for being restricted to men, and Rubin confessed he didn't know how, or if, the issue would ever be addressed.

"I don't know if the lawyers will say they want to form a separate women's association, I don't know the ins and outs of that. I do know that there are strength in numbers and we have to work together on this to be unified," Rubin said.

Regarding the involvement of women in the PTPA; there is active dialogue with the women’s side. We recognize the importance of women’s tennis and their involvement. This should be evident by the separate movement that started last year where we had suppprt from over 70 of the top — Vasek Pospisil (@VasekPospisil) August 30, 2020

The American went on to say that while he wasn't entirely sure of Novak Djokovic's intentions, he considered Vasek Pospisil's presence to be reassuring. At the end of the day, Rubin wants change no matter how it came about - and for that he is willing to join hands with the World No. 1.

"Do I fully trust Novak? No. Vasek has worked hard, think he means well. I don't like how things have been going on ATP during my short time here, I think it needs to be changed," Rubin said.