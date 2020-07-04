Noah Rubin wanted to "kick Roger Federer's ass" at Australian Open 2017

Noah Rubin said it was a dream come true to play Roger Federer, but that he didn't want to go down without a fight.

Rubin also talked about the importance of sticking to your guns while Federer is doing his 'Roger Federer thing'.

Roger Federer

Playing against Roger Federer is what most young people who pick up a tennis racket dream of. And American tennis player Noah Rubin has revealed that he was one such kid whose dream was to step on a tennis court with the Swiss great.

Rubin also gave his views on what he thinks a player needs to do in order to be competitive with and perhaps even defeat the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Noah Rubin's tennis idols while growing up were Roger Federer as well as Australia's two-time Slam champion Lleyton Hewitt and fellow American James Blake. And by the time Rubin became a professional tennis player in 2015, Blake had already announced his retirement and Hewitt had become a rarity on tour even.

Noah Rubin idolized Roger Federer while growing up

But Rubin still had an opportunity to play Roger Federer, and his dream was realized in 2017. The American became one of Federer's seven victims along the tennis legend's route to a historic 18th Slam at the Australian Open.

Speaking in an interview for a YouTube Channel 'The Tennis Inspector', Rubin that said while he had played the other tennis greats of this era including Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka, he wanted to complete his set by playing against the Swiss Maestro.

Roger Federer won his 18th grand slam title at Australian Open 2017

When his opportunity did come around at the Australian Open, Rubin did not go down easy; he made Roger Federer earn his victory. The American hung around for 11 games in the first set before finally the Maestro's signature forehand forced an error off Rubin's racket.

The then World No. 200 again gave a spirited fight in the third set where he was leading by a break and also had two set points. However, he was eventually broken back and he ended up losing the match 5-7, 3-6, 6-7.

Despite the loss, Noah Rubin was starry-eyed at sharing the court with his idol, and even while watching him go through his pre-match routines and preparation.

"It was very strange feeling," Rubin said. "When he was doing his hair, waiting for the coin toss; it almost looked like I was watching him on TV or something."

But once the match began, Rubin had no intention of showing his idol much respect; he wanted to 'kick Federer's ass'.

"I am a New Yorker. Once I step on the court and we started hitting, I'm like 'I'm gonna kick his ass', I wanna do this."

Noah Rubin played Roger Federer at Australian Open 2017

Elaborating on the surreal experience of playing against greatest player of all time in one of tennis' biggest stadiums, Rubin said:

"It took some time in the beginning, to hit past Roger. And then obviously, a jam-packed Rod Laver Arena, 15000 people. Very cool."

Rubin also expressed regret and not making most of his opportunities in the third set and not taking one of his two set points.

"Disappointed that I didn't get (convert) the set points. I would have loved to go to a fourth set, but it is what it is."

Roger Federer makes you go for shots you don't want to: Rubin

There are things Noah Rubin plans to do differently if and when he plays Roger Federer next.

Rubin spoke about how difficult it is to stay in a rally with the Swiss great and how he always dictates the points and forces the opponent to hit bigger in hopes of being done with the rally.

"He makes you play bigger than you want to. He makes you go for shots you don't want to go for," the American said.

Rubin stressed that the key to being competitive against Federer is sticking to your own game no matter how much he pushes you to do otherwise.

"Let him do the Roger Federer thing, but don't beat yourself down," Rubin added.

But that is easier said than done, and most players who have experienced it themselves know that when Roger Federer does his 'Roger Federer thing' you may well have to go on a pilgrimage to Lourdes to have chance of being competitive.

Roger Federer's artistry has transcended tennis

Noah Rubin also regretted missing out on the opportunity to have a second go at his idol at Wimbledon 2019, when he lost his first round match to Brit Jay Clarke despite being up a set and a break. The winner of the match was slated to play Federer in the succeeding round.