"Nobody deserves a wildcard, there is no formula" - Venus Williams' ex-coach firmly shuts down critics of American's Citi DC Open participation

Venus Williams' return to the WTA Tour at the ongoing 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington courtesy a wildcard entry has mostly generated positive hype. However, some tennis fans have objected to the 45-year-old receiving a wild card. Recently, the American legend's ex-coach, Rick Macci, dismissed the objections, suggesting that the decision to award wild cards rests with tournaments.On Monday, July 21, iconic tennis coach Macci took to X (formerly Twitter) and penned his thoughts on his former protégé being criticized for receiving a wildcard entry into the combined ATP and WTA 500 event in the American capital. Macci opined that wild cards are awarded by tournaments based on their judgment on players likely to sell more tickets or draw more attention.&quot;People chirping the Vee does not deserve a WILDCARD into the tournament. Wildcards are for the tournaments to decide what sell tickets/ get eyeballs. Nobody deserves a WILDCARD. There is no formula who gets the CARD but VEE will dive in and try Hard. @Venuseswilliams,&quot; the 70-year-old wrote.Rick Macci was the first pro coach who accepted Venus Williams and Serena Williams' father Richard's invitation to visit Compton and see the sisters in action on the local courts. Impressed by the sisters' raw abilities, despite them being children at the time, Macci began coaching them at his academy in Florida. The Williams sisters would subsequently break through in women's pro tennis, going on to become legends of the sport.&quot;One of my favorite students of all time&quot; - Rick Macci in buildup to former pupil Venus Williams' comeback at Citi DC Open 2025Venus Williams at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open (Source: Getty)Venus Williams' first-round women's doubles victory alongside compatriot Hailey Baptiste at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open marked the former No. 1 and seven-time singles Major champion's first competitive outing in 16 months. Ahead of the 45-year-old taking to the court in Washington, her ex-coach Rick Macci laid bare his delight at Williams returning to the WTA Tour.&quot;One of my favorite students of all time and like my own daughter the smiling VW turned pro at age 14 and shocked the sport. The Compton Comet 31 years later still shocking the sport and back home on Center court. @Venuseswilliams,&quot; Macci wrote in an X post.In singles, Venus Williams is set to clash against compatriot Peyton Stearns in the first round in Washington on the evening of Tuesday, July 22.