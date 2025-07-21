"Still shocking the sport" - Venus Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci delighted ahead of legend's Citi DC Open 2025 return

Venus Williams' former coach Rick Macci couldn't hide his excitement at the tennis legend's imminent return to competitive action at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington. Macci named Williams not just as one of his favorite pupils, but also someone who he considers like his own daughter. The veteran coach also recalled how Williams' breakthrough in tennis sent shockwaves and how she still continues to raise eyebrows.Taking to X (formerly Twitter) in the buildup to the former WTA No. 1 and seven-time singles Major champion's comeback in Washington, Macci wrote:&quot;One of my favorite students of all time and like my own daughter the smiling VW turned pro at age 14 and shocked the sport. The Compton Comet 31 years later still shocking the sport and back home on Center court. @Venuseswilliams&quot;Macci, 70, played a pivotal role in shaping the games of Venus Williams and her sister Serena during their childhood years. The iconic coach worked alongside the legendary sisters' father, Richard, to turn both into formidable players who would go on to dominate both women's singles and doubles tennis despite their humble roots and unconventional styles of play.Meanwhile, Williams herself oozed confidence at a pre-tournament press conference ahead of the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open.Venus Williams asks bold two-word question to make her feelings clear on continuing to play despite being 45Venus Williams (Source: Getty)Venus Williams' previous competitive outing came in a first-round loss at the 2024 Miami Open. She chose to remain out of action for over a year following her defeat in Miami, which led her to being considered as an 'inactive player'.However, despite her lengthy absence from the WTA Tour, the former No. 1 appeared full of confidence when a reporter asked her why she decided to accept a wildcard entry into the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open knowing that Washington's conditions at this time of year are typically very hot and humid.&quot;Why not?&quot; Williams replied.She also elaborated on her reason behind picking the WTA 500 event in Washington as the place to return to competitive actions.&quot;Most of the time I don't (take up the offer to play as a wild card), but this time I had been hitting the ball. And of course I love the game and the hard courts, it's my favourite surface, what I feel comfortable on. So all those different factors,&quot; she said.Venus Williams will begin her singles campaign in Washington against compatriot Peyton Stearns. The 45-year-old is slated to play women's doubles at the tournament as well, alongside Hailey Baptiste.