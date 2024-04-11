The reveal of the 2024 French Open outfits for Adidas-sponsored men's players like Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, and Felix Auger-Aliassime has not gone down well with tennis fans.

With the claycourt season kicking off in full swing at the ongoing Monte-Carlo Masters, Adidas recently revealed its outfits for the upcoming French Open.

Designed entirely in a color scheme of white, yellow, and black, the outfits feature these colors arranged in various combinations across similar silhouettes, paired with complementary shorts.

Expand Tweet

However, tennis fans were thoroughly disappointed with the apparent lack of creativity evident in the outfits slated to be worn by the likes of Tsitsipas, Zverev, Auger-Aliassime and Dominic Thiem, among others.

"Where’s the creativity on these," one fan wrote.

"Boring uninspired & so 2005," another fan chimed in.

"Nobody needs this many ugly tshirt varieties," said another.

Expressing their dismay, fans lashed out at Adidas for what they deemed as "lazy" and "boring" design choices.

"They were really lazy with this," one fan commented.

"Why are all the roland garros kits so boring," another fan posted.

"Oh good god they're bad," said yet another.

One fan even called for everyone involved in the designs to be fired.

"Hate it!! Fire everyone involved," the fan shared.

Another fan poked fun at the color scheme for the kits, joking that Adidas was inspired by the bee invasion during Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev's recent Indian Wells Masters quarterfinal clash.

"Their source inspiration was the bee invasion at Indian Wells," the fan quipped.

Expand Tweet

One fan, meanwhile, shared a glimpse of Stefanos Tsitsipas sporting the outfit and affirmed the Greek's ability to look good in everything.

"Stef looks so good in this. Tsitsi looks good in everything," the fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Stefanos Tsitsipas set to face Alexander Zverev in Monte-Carlo Masters 3R

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas, who won back-to-back Monte-Carlo Masters titles in 2021 and 2022, has made a strong start to his campaign at his familiar hunting ground.

After Laslo Djere's mid-match retirement in his tournament opener, the Greek advanced to the third round with a dominant 6-1, 6-0 win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Alexander Zverev, meanwhile, beat Sebastian Ofner 6-3, 6-4 in the second round to set up a blockbuster clash with Tsitsipas. The Greek enjoys a 9-5 lead in their head-to-head record, but Zverev emerged victorious in their most recent encounter, claiming a commanding 6-2, 6-4 victory at the 2024 United Cup.

If Stefanos Tsitsipas triumphs over the German, he will take on the winner of the match between Daniil Medvedev and Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 event.

Poll : Has Adidas done Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and other sponsored men's players dirty with their 2024 French Open outfits? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion