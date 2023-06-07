"Nobody wants a 28 years old loser as a coach" - Tennis fans react as Nick Kyrgios claims to have better knowledge than current coaches

Nick Kyrgios has claimed to be "way more knowledgeable" than most current tennis coaches. His comments, however, have not gone down well with tennis fans, attracting a lot of flak.

The Australian tennis star is currently sidelined due to an injury and was last seen in action in 2022. The former Wimbledon finalist missed this year's Australian Open as he underwent knee surgery. He also withdrew from the French Open due to a foot injury he suffered during his car theft.

The 28-year-old recently claimed on social media to have better knowledge than "most of the coaches now." He also stated that he knew the game "better than most."

"Look I know the game better than most way more knowledgeable and up to date than most of the coaches now, beaten everyone," Nick Kyrgios wrote on Twitter.

However, fans did not approve of Kyrgios' claims and reacted to his post on Twitter. Some fans stated that the Australian won't be suited for coaching as it takes dedication.

"Nick, you wouldn’t stick to coaching, mate. It takes dedication. Not your speed," one fan wrote.

Fans also questioned his claims of being more knowledgeable by touching upon his defeat to Karen Khachanov at the 2022 US Open quarterfinals.

"With that much knowledge how you were outplayed by Khachanov last year?"

Fans also found his statement funny as they questioned his consistency and commitment to the role.

Lemongrass Gogolob @dcaa45 @NickKyrgios That would be hilarious. Imagine having a coach who shows up once a week for 30 minutes lmao @NickKyrgios That would be hilarious. Imagine having a coach who shows up once a week for 30 minutes lmao

Fans on Twitter continued to find humor in his claims as they refused to take his statement seriously.

Tennis Freek @tennis_freek @NickKyrgios And you’re a way better comedian that most as well @NickKyrgios And you’re a way better comedian that most as well 😂

A tennis fan called him a "loser," while adding that no one would want a loser to be their coach.

"Nobody wants a 28 years old loser as a coach," a Twitter user wrote.

Nobody wants a 28 years old loser as a coach

he's so out of touch with reality idk if it's disturbing or hilarious

me when im delusional

An absolute 💩 head

Nick Kyrgios agrees to coach Ben Stiller in a funny exchange

Nick Kyrgios South East Melbourne Phoenix Media Opportunity

Nick Kyrgios recently enjoyed a funny exchange with Hollywood actor Ben Stiller, as the Australian agreed to coach the actor in exchange for a movie role.

Award-winning actor Ben Stiller is a known face in Hollywood and has acted in several English films over the years. The American actor was previously seen in the stands during Kyrgios' match at the Indian Wells.

Recently on Twitter, Nick Kyrgios expressed his desire to take up coaching, to which Stiller responded.

"Thinking about coaching, any takers", Kyrgios tweeted.

"I’m open to it. But would need to know you’re serious," Stiller replied.

The duo engaged in a brief conversation on Twitter and agreed to help each other in their respective fields.

