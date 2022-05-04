"Normally at 3-0, we let go of the joystick" - Gael Monfils jokes about his 0-18 record against Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic improved his record to 18-0 record against Gael Monfils with his win over the Frenchman in the second round of Madrid Open on Wednesday.

Djokovic dropped just five games in the match and looks to be back in top form this year. Monfils took to Twitter to congratulate Djokovic on his record over him, retweeting a post by Tennis TV of tennis players with the most dominant head-to-head records and followed it up with a caption saying:

"Bravo Novak. Normally at 3/0 we let go of the joystick. We will try not to take Fanny like in ping-pong (21/ 0) #ontothenextone."

Gael Monfils @Gael_Monfils 🏾 (Normalement à 3/0 on lâche la manette 🤣) On va essayer de ne pas prendre Fanny comme au ping-pong (21/0) #ontothenextone Bravo Novak🏾 (Normalement à 3/0 on lâche la manette 🤣) On va essayer de ne pas prendre Fanny comme au ping-pong (21/0) Bravo Novak 🙌🏾 (Normalement à 3/0 on lâche la manette 🤣) On va essayer de ne pas prendre Fanny comme au ping-pong (21/0) 😅 #ontothenextone https://t.co/UrmiTmFJoA

Monfils also posted another tweet as a reply to a fan saying that he has no shame as Djokovic is considered by many to be the greatest player of all time. Monfils said:

"Serious, many people forget that it is a GOAT."

Gael Monfils @Gael_Monfils @clement21571405 Grave, beaucoup de personnes oublient que c est un GOAT @clement21571405 Grave, beaucoup de personnes oublient que c est un GOAT

Djokovic has endured a difficult year thus far as his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine has affected his ability to enter countries and play tournaments freely. With countries changing COVID-19 rules frequently, Djokovic's entry into tournaments has been uncertain, but the Serb has been confirmed for Rome, French Open and Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic will be hoping for an improvement in form

Novak Djokovic plays a forehand in his second round match against Gael Monfils

Djokovic will hope to get some much-needed matches under his belt in Madrid, but the Serb has his work cut out for him. Facing Andy Murray next, Djokovic also has players like Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic in his sector.

Djokovic also has a lot of points to defend on clay this year. The Serb is defending 3350 points on the surface, with 500 points coming from his title in Madrid in 2019, 2000 points from Roland Garros, 250 from Belgrade 2 and 600 from Rome last year.

Novak Djokovic will need to bring his level up significantly to keep a hold of the summit of the rankings, with players like Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Rafael Nadal hot on his heels to snatch the World No. 1 ranking from him.

With his run to the finals in Belgrade a couple of weeks ago and a dominating win over Monfils, Djokovic will be looking for a deep run in Madrid this week.

