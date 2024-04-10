Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz, Naomi Osaka, and a few other tennis players recently talked about their favorite Formula 1 drivers as well as their own racing abilities.

Speaking to Tennis Channel, players were asked about their potential as F1 drivers and their responses varied. Swiatek admitted that she likely wouldn't excel as an F1 driver due to her not being an "adrenaline junkie." Alcaraz took a more neutral stance, suggesting that his performance would fall somewhere in between.

"I am not an adrenaline junkie, so for sure, I would be scared of even going faster than 100 miles an hour," Swiatek said.

"Let’s say not too bad. Not good, but not too bad," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Jessica Pegula believes she would be a good racing driver. Dimitrov and Murray were also confident in their abilities as F1 drivers, with Murray attributing his skills to go-karting, which he did when he was younger.

"I do think I would be a good F1 driver. I think it would be really fun," Pegula said.

"I would love to," Dimitrov said.

"I used to do a lot of go-karting when I was younger, and I always fancied myself at that," Murray answered.

Jelena Ostapenko said she would also be a successful F1 driver because she takes extreme driving lessons at home.

"When I’m back home, I do the extreme driving lessons and I really like it. Maybe I will be successful," Ostapenko said.

In contrast, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Arthur Fils acknowledged that their body types may not be conducive to the sport.

"Although I would love to be an F1 driver, I don’t think my body type allows me," Tsitsipas said.

"For sure no. I mean, I’m too heavy," Fils said.

Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, Qinwen Zheng, and Holger Rune were not confident in their potential as racing drivers.

"Horrendous. Since I got my license around like a year ago," Tiafoe said.

"I don’t have a driver licence yet, so I don’t think so," Rune said.

"Well I don't even know how to drive a car still, but I can learn," Zheng said.

"Probably not. I’m not good with quick cars. I like the bigger cars," Paul said.

Ben Shelton, while passionate about cars and driving, acknowledged the challenges and fears associated with the sport, leading him to doubt his ability to pursue a career as a racing driver.

"I like cars. I like driving. That’s a whole different ball game though, going you know, 100 and whatever, 200 miles around turns. Definitely a pretty scary sport," Shelton said.

Players were also asked to share their favorite F1 drivers. Carlos Alcaraz expressed his admiration for Spanish racing driver Fernando Alonso while players such as Andy Murray, Osaka, Frances Tiafoe, and Arthur Fils named Lewis Hamilton as their top choice.

"My favourite F1 driver is Fernando Alonso," Alcaraz said.

"Hamilton for sure. He brought a lot of life to that sport," Tiafoe said.

"Lewis Hamilton," Osaka said.

"Wouldn't say I have a favourite driver, I mean, obviously, Lewis Hamilton, unbelievably popular," Murray replied.

"My favourite one is Lewis Hamilton," Fils said.

Holger Rune selected Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc as his favorites and Stefanos Tsitsipas, on the other hand, revealed that Mexican racing driver Checo Perez was his preferred F1 driver.

"I know Lando [Norris] and [Charles] Leclerc. I think those two are really cool. Two young guys driving extremely well," Rune said.

"Checo Perez," Tsitsipas said.

Grigor Dimitrov shared that living in Monaco has allowed him to frequently see drivers like Leclerc, Hamilton, and Max Verstappen up close.

"Well, I live in Monaco, so every other day I see Charles [Leclerc], I see Lewis [Hamilton]. Max [Verstappen] lives in my building. So I get the chance to see them every day," Dimitrov said.

Iga Swiatek to kick off clay season at Stuttgart Open; Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Monte-Carlo Masters due to injury

Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Arthur Ashe Kids' Day

Iga Swiatek will kick off her clay court season at the 2024 Stuttgart Open, where she will also be defending her title. Last year, she won the tournament by defeating Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-4 in the championship match.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz was scheduled to start his campaign at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters in the second round against Felix Auger-Aliassime. However, he withdrew from the tournament due to a right arm injury.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune, Grigor Dimitrov, and Arthur Fils are all competing at the Monte-Carlo Masters.