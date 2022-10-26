"Not at all angry with them, but I'm very curious how they will handle themselves" - Iga Swiatek on Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula not following her in withdrawing from 2022 Billie Jean King Cup

Iga Swiatek has quashed any claims of being miffed with fellow tennis superstars Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula for agreeing to play in the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup (BJK Cup), thereby undermining Swiatek's appeal to the WTA and ITF against unfavorable and hectic scheduling on tour.

Swiatek announced her withdrawal from the Billie Jean King Cup a few weeks ago as she would have had just a day of rest after the WTA Finals concludes on November 7 in Fort Worth, Texas, before flying to Glasgow, Scotland, to play her opening match for Poland at the BJK Cup. The women's World No. 1 highlighted that such scheduling affects players' health and vowed to work out the issue with the WTA and ITF.

Meanwhile, Gauff and Pegula have also qualified for the WTA Finals in both singles and doubles, and are still committed to representing the United States at the BJK Cup. Swiatek respects their choices and said that she never expected them to follow her in withdrawing from the BJK Cup.

"I'm not at all angry with them (Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula), and I never expected them to make the same decision," Iga Swiatek said when asked about sentiment from fans that the Pole could have done the same, during an interview with Gazeta.PL.

Having said that, Swiatek is curious to see how Gauff and Pegula will manage the intense demands of the schedule.

"But I am very curious how they will handle themselves and whether it will affect their well-being," the 21-year-old added.

The Pole reiterated her main reason for withdrawing from an important tournament like the BJK Cup, to take a stance for the well-being of players and against the ill effects caused by a hectic schedule. The three-time Grand Slam champion further appealed to the WTA and ITF to ensure that such a situation does not occur again next season.

"I had to take such steps because planning is unfortunate and unfavorable for tennis players. I don't understand why this is happening for the second year in a row. As a consequence, last year and this season, some players have been able to pay for it by joining the two tournaments in a very short period of time and in different parts of the world," Swiatek further stated.

"Hopefully the WTA next year and the ITF will really work together on the dates and locations of these two events."

"I will not have to be afraid whether I will play the next season in good health" - Iga Swiatek is happy with her BJK Cup withdrawal decision

Iga Swiatek at the San Diego Open.

Iga Swiatek has no regrets whatsoever about her withdrawal from the Billie Jean King Cup, stating that she will no longer be afraid about injury or fatigue through the pre-season and into the 2023 season. Swiatek also admitted that the scheduling demands of the ongoing season, during which she has already played 72 matches, have taken their toll on her.

"I have made a decision that will mean that I will not have to be afraid whether I will play the next season in good health. 72 games played this year are behind me and it really involves costs that are not visible. I have to take care of myself," Iga Swiatek said.

The defending US Open champion also highlighted that changing time zones and traveling from warm weather in Texas (WTA Finals) to cold weather in Glasgow (BJK Cup) during this part of the year would certainly have an adverse effect on her body, particularly with only a day to adjust between matches if she makes the final of the WTA Finals.

Swiatek has dominated the tour this season and is the overwhelming favorite to win the WTA Finals.

