'Not arrogant' Jannik Sinner gets notes on what to improve on clay from coach

Jannik Sinner's coach, Simone Vagnozzi, recently gave his thoughts on the few departments of the game where his ward can be better. The World No. 1, who will be back in action next month, also benefits from a benevolent nature if his long-time coach's comments are anything to go by.

Vagnozzi, a former ATP player, first began coaching Sinner in 2022. Although the 41-year-old is second in command to the Italian's head coach, Darren Cahill, he has been instrumental in guiding his ward to three Major titles.

Simone Vagnozzi recently spoke to the Italian tabloid Repubblica, expressing his views on how Jannik Sinner can iron out some kinks in his game and become even more tactically adept on-court ahead of his return next month.

"What can Jannik still improve? Details. When I met him he was a very good player with little tactical vision," Simone Vagnozzi told Repubblica recently (via Sky Sports Italy). "Today he has it, he has improved his service and his descent to the net. He can still work on some variations on clay and become more confident when coming to the net."

The reputed coach also heaped rich praise on the 23-year-old's ability to put his setbacks behind him and look forward.

"What I appreciate about him is that he never takes himself too seriously, he doesn’t think he’s special," he added. "In short, he doesn’t act arrogant."

Jannik Sinner, meanwhile, has already resumed his practice sessions after a prolonged period of well-deserved rest. The World No. 1 practiced at the Monte-Carlo Country Club on Thursday (April 17) with his good friend and World No. 6 Jack Draper.

Jannik Sinner to play an ATP Tour event for the first time since winning Australian Open 2025

Jannik Sinner poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup | Image Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner had previously been embroiled in a controversial case surrounding his testing positive for clostebol at last year's Indian Wells Masters. The Italian initially escaped a ban as the International Tennis Integrity Association (ITIA) found him to be at "no fault nor negligence" when it came to the banned substance entering his bloodstream.

However, WADA soon hinted that they would challenge the ITIA's decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Sinner ultimately accepted a doping suspension of nearly three months after defending his 2024 Australian Open triumph earlier this year.

Although he has yet to confirm his Italian Open participation, which will be played after his ban ends on May 4, the 23-year-old will most likely play at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, as it is the last big tune-up tournament to this year's French Open.

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More