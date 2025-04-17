Jannik Sinner's first official practice video emerges as World No. 1 trains with Jack Draper ahead of return

Jannik Sinner has officially started his preparations ahead of his return at the 2025 Italian Open in May. The World No. 1 is presently serving the final month of his suspension, which is set to last through May 4.

Sinner, who tested positive for minuscule traces of Clostebol due to transdermal contamination from his physiotherapist in 2024, accepted a three-month suspension after an agreement with the WADA, dated February 9. Although he was initially given a "no fault or negligence" verdict by an independent tribunal and the ITIA, the WADA claimed that the player bore some responsibility for his team member’s negligence.

As part of the suspension, Jannik Sinner was prohibited from practicing on courts registered with national federations and the official tennis tours until April 13. He thus couldn't train at the Monte-Carlo Country Club, which serves as his regular training base.

On Wednesday, April 16, two days after the Monte-Carlo Masters, Sinner made his first public appearance at the venue. The three-time Grand Slam champion was reportedly expected to fulfill a sponsorship commitment with his sponsor, Rolex. He, however, didn't take the court as rain played spoilsport.

On Thursday, though, Jannik Sinner officially resumed his on-court preparations at Beaulieu’s Tennis Club near Monaco. The venue boasts an indoor claycourt facility, making it possible for him to hit amid the unfavorable weather conditions. The World No. 1 picked his good friend, No. 6 Jack Draper, as his first hitting partner.

During the ban, Sinner continued his other sporting pursuits, having a go at golf, cycling, karting, skiing, among others.

Jannik Sinner: "I am looking forward to returning Rome"

Jannik Sinner pictured at the 2024 French Open - Image Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner recently attended a sponsorship event in Milan, where he addressed his suspension for the first time. Speaking to Sky Sport Italy, he said:

"The decision to settle (with the WADA) was very quick even though I didn't agree too much. In the end we chose the lesser evil even though it was unfair but there could have been a greater injustice so that's how it was," he said.

Sinner candidly admitted that he was initially troubled by the decision but came to terms with it, thanks to his loved ones’ support.

"I was very fragile after what occurred, because many things happened including reactions from me that I did not expect. But in life you learn, year after year I know myself better, it was really difficult at times but the people close to me gave me the strength to understand and move on," he added.

Jannik Sinner returns to competition in front of his home crowd at the 2025 Italian Open in Rome (May 7-18). About the highly awaited campaign, he said:

"After the decision it took me a while to find myself again. Also because things happened outside this topic that were not easy. I still have to ‘digest’ a little but I am looking forward to returning Rome."

Sinner has played just one tournament so far in 2025, the Australian Open, where he became the champion for the second time in a row. During his absence, he misses three ATP 500 events and four Masters 1000 events. Despite the setback, the 23-year-old is set to stage his comeback with his World No. 1 ranking intact after Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev’s failed attempt at chasing the spot.

