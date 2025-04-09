Jannik Sinner unexpectedly spotted around Monte-Carlo Masters grounds amid ban, tennis insider reveals details

Jannik Sinner had an unexpected encounter with tennis insider Prakash Amritraj in Monaco amid the ongoing Monte-Carlo Masters. The latter recently revealed the details of their interaction.

Sinner is presently out of action, with less than a month of his three-month anti-doping violation-related ban left to serve. The Italian, who resides in Monaco, has been making the most of his time during the ordeal with family and friends, according to his latest interview.

As part of the suspension, Jannik Sinner is prohibited from practicing on tennis courts affiliated with the ATP or the national federations until April 13, while his ban will be lifted after May 4. As per reports, he's been using this period to train at the gym with his physiotherapist, Ulises Badio, and fitness coach, Marco Panichi. Sinner's main coaches, Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill, have also been recently spotted in the region.

With the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters underway, several tennis players have set up camp at the Principality, alongside the Tennis Channel’s Prakash Amritraj, who’s covering the event on site. During a recent segment, he revealed that he ran into Sinner while training at the gym, noting that the World No. 1 favored a different facility than his colleagues.

"I was at a different gym than I normally go to. I normally go to the one where a lot of players go to, but it was on the other side of Monaco," he said.

Amritraj added that he was thrilled at his unexpected encounter with Jannik Sinner, who approached him for an embrace.

"I was training this morning and half way through the session I see this good-looking gentleman come up and give me a hug. I said, ‘Man! I haven’t seen you in a while; it’s great to see you!’"

The reporter relayed that the three-time Grand Slam champion was in good spirits as he awaited his comeback at the Italian Open (May 7-18).

"I got a chance to catch up. I wanted to see what kind of spirits he was in and he was in a great way. He was very happy to be able to put this thing behind him once and for all. An he made it very clear, ‘listen, I’m going to be ready when I come back in Rome,’" he said.

Jannik Sinner has contested just one tournament so far this season, the Australian Open, which he won. He was expected to defend his title in Rotterdam, but he chose against competing, citing fatigue after his run in Melbourne. The 23-year-old was poised to resume his campaign at the ATP 500 in Doha in mid-February before his agreement with the WADA was announced.

"Jannik Sinner was getting put through the hard yards" - Prakash Amritraj on his Monte-Carlo Masters chance encounter

Jannik Sinner pictured at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters - Image Source: Getty

During the aforementioned segment, Prakash Amritraj said that he was eager to catch up with Jannik Sinner throughout the week, noting that the Italian had been grinding it out at the gym.

"He was getting put through the hard yards this morning in the gym. I’m sure I’ll be seeing him each day this week," he said. "But it was great to see him because he’s such a smiling, great face we’ve had on the tour for quite some time now. He’s just been exceling so much."

"The tour misses him but I’m sure he’s watching every single result. If anything I got from him today, he’s aching to get back out there," Amritraj added.

Although Sinner hasn’t competed since January, he's maintained his World No. 1 ranking. In fact, he is set to return to competition as the No. 1, thanks to his compatriot Matteo Berrettini’s recent win against Alexander Zverev at the Monte-Carlo Masters. The World No. 2 had an outside chance at clinching the top spot but dropped out of contention with the exit.

