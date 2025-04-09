Jannik Sinner's coaches drop big reunion hint after being spotted together in Monte Carlo ahead of training return next week

As Jannik Sinner gears up to return to the Tour next month, his coaches Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi were spotted together recently in Monte-Carlo. Sinner is all set to come back at the 2025 Italian Open, which will officially be his first event after his doping ban.

Sinner, the World No. 1, received a three-month doping ban in February this year from WADA, owing to the controversy that has surrounded the Italian since last year. However, as per the stipulations within the ban, the Italian can not practice on any organization (ITF, ATP) associated grounds, but can do so on private premises. This restriction is set to be lifted off the Italian on April 13 to give him time to prepare himself before he returns to competitive tennis.

Both Sinner's coaches, Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi, were seen in Monte-Carlo (Jannik Sinner's residence) together, hinting that the team was ready to get behind the Italian as the practice date comes close. The duo was seen with former World No. 1 Simona Halep, whom Cahill had coached previously.

"Two of the very best. 2 x Simo" posted Cahill on Instagram

The 2025 season is potentially the last season of collaboration between Jannik Sinner and Darren Cahill. The Italian revealed that he and the Australian would part ways this season during his Australian Open campaign earlier this year.

Jannik Sinner's fortunes turned when Darren Cahill joined his team

In Picture: Darren Cahill and Jannik Sinner (Getty)

Darren Cahill joining Simone Vagnozzi in Jannik Sinner's coaching team back in July 2022, changing the fortunes for the Italian player. The coaching collaboration has seen the Italian rise to the top of the ATP rankings, win 14 titles, including four Masters 1000 titles and three Grand Slam titles.

Cahill had been a serial winner with his previous players as well, as he guided the likes of Lleyton Hewitt, Andre Agassi, and Simona Halep to Grand Slam titles. The Australian, along with Vagnozzi, were the recipients of the "Coach of the Year" award in 2023, for guiding Sinner to the top of men's tennis.

Even though the partnership is coming to an end, Cahill and Sinner have had an excellent working relationship and are splitting on amicable terms. The veteran Australian has often marvelled at Sinner's mindset, whereas the Italian has claimed that it has been a "huge honour" for him to work with an accomplished coach like Cahill and that he aims to end the collaboration on a high by having an excellent 2025 season.

