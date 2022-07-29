"Not the British princess of tennis hiring a Russian coach", "How long before he is fired?"- Tennis fans react to Emma Raducanu trying out new coach Dmitry Tursunov

After choosing to end her partnership with Torben Beltz recently, Emma Raducanu has finally settled on a new coach, at least temporarily. According to the latest reports, she will work with Dmitry Tursunov, a Russian coach, as she gears up to defend her US Open title.

The Daily Mail reported that Tursunov will be paired with Raducanu at the Citi Open in Washington DC this coming week. If their first outing goes well, they will stick together for the duration of the North American hardcourt swing.

A new coaching arrangement for Emma Raducanu ahead of the US Open.

Prior to their split in June, Tursunov helped Anett Kontaveit reach a then career-high world ranking of No. 5, before which he worked with Aryna Sabalenka on the WTA Tour.

Emma Raducanu has been lacking consistency with her coaches lately, as she seems to be on a rollercoaster of switching them out constantly. The teenager started her career under the guidance of Nigel Sears, with whom she worked for only three months. Andrew Richardson then assisted her in winning the 2021 US Open, but she decided not to extend their relationship afterwards.

Jeremy Bates filled in for Indian Wells last year as interim coach, following which her partnership with Torben Beltz began at the end of 2021. After only five months, however, the pair parted ways, and Raducanu has been without a coach since then.

Tennis fans on social media reacted to the Brit's decision in light of this, criticizing her for the most part. One user highlighted the fact that Emma Raducanu hired a Russian coach despite being a Brit herself, speculating that Dmitry Tursunov agreed to coach her only because of the good sum of money he is being paid. The user wrote:

"Tursunov? I guess the money must be good because from that interview he did almost a year ago it seemed like he had negative interest in coaching Raducanu. Also - not the British princess of tennis hiring a Russian coach after the Wimbledon kerfuffle?! How scandalous!"

"Tursunov? I guess the money must be good because from that interview he did almost a year ago it seemed like he had negative interest in coaching Raducanu. Also - not the British princess of tennis hiring a Russian coach after the Wimbledon kerfuffle?! How scandalous!"

Another user said that Raducanu, who recently entered the Top-10 rankings, cannot really benefit from changing instructors so frequently, and added:

"We like Emma, but she does seem to be getting through a lot of coaches/ management team, can't be good for her development, she needs to find one that works, like when Andy Murray had Ivan Lendl."

"We like Emma, but she does seem to be getting through a lot of coaches/ management team, can't be good for her development, she needs to find one that works, like when Andy Murray had Ivan Lendl."

One account, on the other hand, pointed out that, given Tursunov's excellence with Anett Kontaveit, he might just help Raducanu regain her lost glory, and tweeted:

"Tursunov was excellent with Kontaveit. Maybe he might just help her reignite her career, but she fires and hires as it pleases her."

"Tursunov was excellent with Kontaveit. Maybe he might just help her reignite her career, but she fires and hires as it pleases her."

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Danny | British flop enjoyer @Emmagoatcanu



"I'm very interested how the visa issues (that are likely to get worse for Russians) that impacted Dmitry Tursunov earlier this year will come into play coaching Emma. Are they going to be able to travel together?"

"At this point she's just making desicions based on how much she can anger the British press"

"How many coaches has this girl changed? To see results you have to work a long time, get to know each other, create a bond of trust. What's wrong with him?"

"We were all joking about the possibility of this collaboration... Little did we know"

višnja @trulavisnjica



"the biggest problem in tennis today, and dare I say, sport in general, is how often coaches/managers are changed, there's no continuity, if results aren't instant, you get sacked. what would've happened to ManU if Sir Alex had been sacked after a resultless couple of years?"

"They always told me how it is, and I always had this sense of wanting to prove them wrong"- Emma Raducanu on how her parents helped her tennis career

Emma Raducanu kicks off her US Open series at the Citi Open in Washington

Before defending her US Open championship, Emma Raducanu declared that she will play in the WTA250 Citi Open, which gets underway in Washington DC on August 1.

In a recent interview with Evening Standard Magazine, Raducanu elaborated about her parents' "opposite" methods of motivating her, a key contributor to her on-court tenacity.

Recalling how her father always presented her with challenges while her mother encouraged her to prove him wrong, the teenager was glad that they helped her mature mentally instead of showering her with false compliments.

"My parents told me when things weren't very good, whereas other people might have wanted to encourage me," Emma Raducanu said. "They always told me how it is, and I always had this sense of wanting to prove them wrong."

"My mum was always telling me, 'You can do anything you set your mind to.' My dad's method was very different, basically the opposite. He told me that I couldn't do this, that, and then I wanted to prove him wrong so badly. That's what made me so ambitious. My mum was always backing me to prove him wrong. That's how I achieved good results," Raducanu went on to add.

