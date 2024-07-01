Former ATP player Mark Petchey recently criticized the noise surrounding Novak Djokovic's participation at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. He said that such a level of discussion and debate was not seen when Taylor Fritz featured at the 2021 edition of the grass-court Major 21 days after undergoing a similar surgery as the Serb.

Djokovic underwent surgery on his knee after suffering a meniscus tear while competing at the 2024 French Open. While the surgery had initially left the Serb on crutches, he quickly recovered and commenced his preparations for Wimbledon.

While there are many who have praised the Serb for his seemingly swift recovery, others have questioned it. One journalist even wrote, without proof, that Djokovic may have taken potentially prohibited substances to aid his recovery. Petchey, clearly incensed by the incessant coverage on Djokovic's Wimbledon participation, took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Fritz made Wimbledon in 2021 after RG with the same issues Novak had and we heard crickets.It did show us one thing though, just how much Taylor Fritz unconditionally loves tennis (well done today btw). Novak Djokovic makes it and everyone losing their mind. The double standards are wild at times in this sport."

One set of Djokovic fans said that people questioning Djokovic's recovery were full of jealousy and hatred towards the Serb.

"It's not double standards. It's plain old HATRED and ENVY," one fan wrote.

"Wild isn't quite the word I would use. Resentment is more suitable," another fan commented.

"Thanks for saying it out loud. It's always double standards when it comes to Novak, and I'm really over this nonsense. Only in this sport can people constantly degrade question, or criticize a great champion like Novak. Tennis journalism is absolute garbage," another fan opined in.

Another set of fans included those who went back to Roger Federer's recovery from a knee surgery back in 2016. These fans opined that those who aligned more with Djokovic's biggest rivals Federer and Nadal would be likely to criticize whatever the Serb did.

"Double standards are especially "wild" when it comes to Djokovic for some reason. Federer was on court practicing, jumping etc 3 wks after 1st knee surgery in 2016 & was praised. Fritz too was lauded for his effort. And Murray. Novak? he's usually suspected, degraded, etc," wrote a fan.

"Well put!!! And also Federer was back 3 weeks on court knee surgery. (& posting his post -surgery progress on social media)," commented another fan.

"They hate that he came along and ultimately dethroned their champs. And that he might even keep adding to the records. Jealousy is a very dangerous emotion," another fan weighed in.

"It's possible, Taylor Fritz proved it" - Novak Djokovic on drawing inspiration from American to play at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships

Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic after their match at the 2023 US Open

After a practice session at SW19 recently, Djokovic interacted with Spanish media. During his interaction, the Serb reflected on how Fritz was able to play three rounds of matches at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships after surgery.

The American suffered a meniscal tear at that year's French Open during his second-round defeat to Dominik Koepfer. However, he returned to action at Wimbledon and went on to reach the third round before losing to Alexander Zverev.

Speaking about Fritz's situation, Djokovic said that the fact it was "possible" for the American to play meant that he himself can also hope for something similar this time around.

"He (Fritz) had a very similar situation and after 20 or 21 days after the operation he was playing, three rounds, with matches to four and five sets. It’s possible, he proved it," Djokovic said.

Djokovic will start his Wimbledon campaign against qualifier Vit Kopriva, while Fritz is slated to face Christopher O'Connell. Both first-round matches are scheduled for Tuesday, July 2.

Victory for the Serb will see him face either Jacob Fearnley or Alejandro Moro Canas, while Fritz will face either Kei Nishikori or Arthur Rinderknech if he comes out on top.

