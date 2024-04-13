"Not easy conditions" - Holger Rune's mother Aneke highlights Dane's 24-hour tennis marathon before Monte-Carlo Masters loss to Jannik Sinner

Holger Rune's mother Aneke recently highlighted her son’s remarkable feat of playing eight sets within almost 24 hours at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

In a series of gripping matches, Rune won 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 against Sumit Nagal in the second round on Thursday, April 11. Later that day, the Dane defeated World No. 9 Grigor Dimitrov 7-6(9), 3-6, 7-6(2) in three hours. Rune saved a set point in the first set and a match point in the third set against the Bulgarian.

The following day, the 20-year-old played another intense three-set match against World No. 2 Jannik Sinner that lasted nearly three hours. Rune saved two match points in the second set before enforcing the third set, eventually losing 4-6, 7-6(6), 3-6.

Aneke shared a post on her Instagram story that detailed Dane's campaign. Aneke acknowledged the tough conditions under which her son had performed so admirably.

"Not easy conditions. Bravo Holger," the caption read.

Holger Rune's mother Aneke on Instagram

In doubles, however, Rune and his partner Taylor Fritz made a run to the quarterfinals where they lost 2-6, 6-7(4) to Brazil's Marcelo Melo and singles World No. 5 Alexander Zverev. The pair defeated Lloyd Glasspool/Jean-Julien Rojer and Nikola Mektic/Wesley Koolhof en route to the last eight.

Holger Rune's mother Aneke believes Dane's maiden Grand Slam triumph is inevitable

Holger Rune hugging mother Aneke at the Rolex Paris Masters

Holger Rune's mother Aneke discussed the evolution of her son's ambitions over the years, including his current goal of winning a Grand Slam title on an ATP Tennis Radio Podcast episode in October 2023.

"Now we all wish to get step-by-step, the same when we started senior, then he [Holger Rune] wanted to win 15,000 and then 25,000 and then it was Challengers. And then it was ATP 250, Masters 1000 and now it's Grand Slams. He really wants to win Grand Slams," she said.

Aneke recognized the obstacles involved in achieving such a feat and opened up about World No. 7's dedication to improving his physical conditioning and consistency. She confidently claimed that Rune's maiden Grand Slam victory was just a matter of time.

"And it’s not just something you do, it's not that easy. So you have to work on specific things in your game and your physique in order to be able to manage five sets. If you want to win, you really have to be good. Not just in four but in seven matches, which is the challenge, so this is what he is working on," she added.

"But every time Holger puts up a goal, then he reaches his goal. So it's just a matter of time when we get the Grand Slam I guess," she said.