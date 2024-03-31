"Not easy, for sure, looking forward for clay" - Elena Rybakina on 'successful' 2024 performance despite Miami Open final loss to Danielle Collins

Elena Rybakina said that she was not disappointed with her performance in the 2024 season so far, despite her defeat to Danielle Collins in the final of the Miami Open on March 30.

Rybakina had her sights set on winning her second trophy of the season at the WTA 1000 event. She was also aiming to bounce back from her Indian Wells setback, where she was forced to withdraw from her opening-round match against Nadia Podoroska due to a stomach issue.

The No. 4 seed began her campaign strongly in Miami, defeating opponents such as Clara Tauson, Taylor Townsend, Madison Keys, Maria Sakkari, and Victoria Azarenka to set up a championship clash against home favorite Collins. Despite her best efforts, she couldn't withstand the pressure from the 30-year-old, ultimately losing 5-7, 3-6.

Elena Rybakina attended a press conference following her match against Collins, where she was asked to share her thoughts on her performance this year. The former Wimbledon champion replied that she considered it "successful" before adding that she was "looking forward" to the upcoming clay season.

"I think it was successful three months," Rybakina said. "Not easy, for sure, with some illness in between. Yeah, I think in the end it's successful, a lot of matches I played, a lot of wins. So can't complain. Looking forward for clay."

Rybakina reached the final of the Miami Open last year as well. However, she faced tough competition from two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova, who came out on top with a 7-6(14), 6-2 scoreline.

Elena Rybakina compares her Miami Open 2024 title loss to last year

Elena Rybakina compared her loss in the 2023 Miami Open final to this year's defeat. She mentioned that there was more pressure on her last year as she was coming off a title win at Indian Wells and aiming for the Sunshine Double.

"Last year I was coming from Indian Wells, and I knew to make Sunshine Double," Rybakina told the media. "Everybody says it's very difficult and with difficult conditions, big change from Indian Wells coming to Miami, so I was there also focusing match by match."

According to Rybakina, she was content with even playing two good matches this year, and refrained from labeling her performance as "disappointing." Despite acknowledging that losing in a final isn't "easy," the Kazakhstani still believes it was a "great achievement" to reach that stage.

"Here I was happy with two good matches, and then again I came to the final. So pretty much I wouldn't say disappointing. I think last year and this year, it's good result. Of course it's not easy to lose in the final, but in the end, in the long run, I think it's still a great achievement.

