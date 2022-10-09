“Not a reason to brag, WTA; Taylor Fritz earned $365k” – Tennis fans infuriated by the huge discrepancy in prize money for Taylor Fritz and Iga Swiatek at the ATP Japan Open and the WTA Ostrava Open

Tennis fans have expressed their displeasure with the huge discrepancy in the prize money for Taylor Fritz and Iga Swiatek at the ATP Japan Open and the WTA Ostrava Open.

Taylor Fritz, who defeated his compatriot and friend Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in the finals of the ATP 500 Japan Open in Tokyo, took home a cheque of $365,275. Runner-up Tiafoe, meanwhile, was rewarded with $182,825. On the other hand, home favorite Barbora Krejcikova, who triumphed over World No. 1 Iga Swiatek 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in a strenuous final at the WTA 500 Ostrava Open in the Czech Republic, was handed a cheque of €93,823 equalling $116,340, while runner-up Iga Swiatek collected only $71,960.

The two tournaments, both 500-level events, which were played simultaneously, had a similar best-of-three-sets format, with 32 players contesting the title over the week.

When the WTA’s official social media page was seemingly boastful about the prize money in Ostrava, fans were especially unhappy with the governing body and called them out for not gathering enough funds from sponsors for women’s tennis.

One such tweet compared Taylor Fritz's earnings against those of top players such as Barbora Krejcikova and Iga Swiatek.

“Taylor Fritz – Tokyo ATP 500 winner – earned $365k, which is almost 4x Ostrava's winner. The winner of next week's Firenze ATP 250 will earn the same of the winner of a WTA 500 who features the best players on Tour. Not a reason to brag, WTA. Claim more from your sponsors,” one comment voiced.

Yet another demanded a change in management.

“WTA Management and Marketing Services must be changed. Now it's kinda hard to blame tennis players in bad watchings,” they opined.

Here are some more reactions from fans:

The ATP-WTA discrepancy has been called out numerous times before the Taylor Fritz - Iga Swiatek fiasco

In 2007, Venus Williams became the first woman to colleact equal prize money at Wimbledon

In June 2022, The Financial Times reported that the ATP Tour provided 75% more prize money than the WTA body.

Similarly, journalist Ben Rothenberg pointed out the money gap at the 2022 ATP and WTA events in Germany and the 2022 Eastbourne International.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg The numbers in Kostyuk’s tweet were slightly off (not her fault; app was showing 2021 WTA $), but she’s right that the gap between prize money at ATP and WTA is growing considerably.



Here’s the money for the two 500 events in Germany this week, ATP 500 Halle and WTA 500 Berlin: The numbers in Kostyuk’s tweet were slightly off (not her fault; app was showing 2021 WTA $), but she’s right that the gap between prize money at ATP and WTA is growing considerably.Here’s the money for the two 500 events in Germany this week, ATP 500 Halle and WTA 500 Berlin: https://t.co/Sz9KnrWlT9

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Eastbourne, which is a WTA 500 but only a ATP 250, is a stark example of widening money gap between the tours in recent years.



Total financial commitment at Eastbourne, as posted on drawsheets:



2019

WTA - $998,712

ATP - $745,880



2022

WTA - $757,900

ATP ~$800,423 (€760,750) Eastbourne, which is a WTA 500 but only a ATP 250, is a stark example of widening money gap between the tours in recent years.Total financial commitment at Eastbourne, as posted on drawsheets:2019WTA - $998,712ATP - $745,8802022WTA - $757,900ATP ~$800,423 (€760,750)

Grand Slams, meanwhile, now distribute equal prize money to both men's and women's athletes, but that hasn't always been the case. With some push from tennis legend Billie Jean King, the US Open was the first of four Slams to award equal pay to the winners, from 1973 onwards. However, the Wimbledon Championships had a turnabout as recently as 2007 after Venus Williams pushed for equal prize money.

“The time is right to bring this subject to a logical conclusion and eliminate the difference. We believe our decision to offer equal prize money provides a boost for the game as a whole and recognizes the enormous contribution that women players make to the game and to Wimbledon,” the All England Club announced in their statement at the time.

