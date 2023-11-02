"Not even some shame, how disgusting" - Fans react to Alexander Zverev appealing fine over physical abuse case of ex-girlfriend

Alexander Zverev has decided to contest the penalty order handed by a German court for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Brenda Patea, and fans are not impressed.

The former World No. 2 was accused of physically abusing Patea in 2020. Their daughter, Mayla, was born in 2021, after the couple broke up.

Zverev received a penalty order amounting to €450,000 on October 2.

In July, he said in a statement (via The Guardian):

“From my side: I completely reject the allegations. My lawyers are taking care of the matter. I won’t say anything more about it."

The German tennis star has now confirmed his decision to challenge the order. This means the order will go under a public trial. He recently expressed his thoughts about the fine, saying that the judgment makes no sense.

“I think it’s complete bullsh*t. Anybody that has a semi-standard IQ level knows what this is all about,” said Zverev as per The Times.

Fans were quick to react to Alexander Zverev's decision and the statement made by him. Several users expressed concern about his daughter being involved in all of this.

“The poor daughter involved,” a tweet read.

Another user mentioned how anyone with a "semi-standard IQ" would know he is guilty.

“Actually, anybody that has a semi-standard IQ knows you’re an abuser, so save it,” they wrote.

“What's that supposed to mean? It in no way answers the charges," another user said.

"Not even some shame, how disgusting," a user wrote.

Alexander Zverev to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in Round of 16 at 2023 Paris masters

10th-seed Alexander Zverev will face seventh-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round of the 2023 Paris Masters on Thursday, November 2.

Zverev won his last match against Ugo Humber of France, 6-4, 6-7(3), 7-6(5), in a hard-fought match to get into the round of 16. Tsitsipas clinched victory against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, 6-3, 7-6(4).

This is not the first time the two players will face each other. As far as indoor conditions are concerned, they have only met once, at the 2019 ATP Finals, with Tsitsipas emerging victorious. Overall, the two players have locked horns 12 times, with the Greek leading 8-4 head-to-head against Zverev. However, the two haven’t played against each other this season.

They are set to meet at the Accor Arena, in Paris, France.