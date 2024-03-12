The 2024 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells could very likely host a mixed-doubles competition and fans are all in for it.

The Masters event held annually in Indian Wells, California, is arguably one of the biggest tournaments on the tennis calendar. It features professionals from both the ATP and WTA tours and has played host to some of the most iconic tennis matches.

It has for a very long period consisted of two singles and two doubles events, one each on the men's and women's sides. The 2024 edition, however, is likely to see the addition of an eight-team mixed doubles competition with a reported prize pool of $150,000. The mixed-doubles draw is slated to kick off on March 13.

The decision was made public after tournament director and former ATP professional Tommy Haas sent letters to the players regarding the event on Sunday night.

The idea was well received by tennis fans online, but a few questioned the timing of the decision. With the likes of Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka out of the tournament already, fans even went to the extent of suggesting that the event was simply a "cash grab."

"He said not so fast Novak and Naomi you’ve got a few more tickets to sell," one fan wrote.

Another fan suggested adding to the madness by allowing the audience to vote for their doubles teams, "American Idol-style."

"I'm sorry but if you're going to do this silly cash grab you better let us be silly right back and vote for the teams American Idol-style. After all, this is Southern California and it is our culture," the fan wrote.

"This sounds really fun but wonder why the last minute decision. Is it cuz Novak lost? Do they want to get him to play mixed so he can stay longer and sell more tickets," a third fan wrote.

"Mr Haas, if you're trying to invite Novak to stay longer, you'll need more than $150,000. Not that Novak is greedy, but he's probably want more money potentially given to his charity if he is going to play a random quarter final, semi final, and final with a random partner," wrote another fan.

Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka suffer R3 exits at Indian Wells

Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka 2018 US Open winners winners trophies - Getty Images

Novak Djokovic and former women's No. 1 Naomi Osaka both fell in the third round of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

Djokovic suffered a shock defeat at the hands of lucky loser Luca Nardi 4-6, 6-3, 3-6. It was the biggest win of his young career.

This was Djokovic's third loss this year, with the other two coming against Alex de Minaur and Jannik Sinner.

Osaka, meanwhile, saw her campaign come to an end after a 5-7, 4-6 defeat to 24th seed Elise Mertens. Osaka, on her comeback trail after a year-long hiatus, currently sits on a 5-5 W/L record this season.

Both Osaka and Djokovic are next due to play at the Miami Masters which gets underway on Wednesday, March 20.

