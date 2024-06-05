Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rennae Stubbs was less than impressed by the waiting time between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz’s 2024 French Open quarterfinals. The Aussie coach also hinted at confronting tournament director Amelie Mauresmo about the issue.

Sinner and Alcaraz punched their tickets to the semifinals on Tuesday, June 4, with victories over Grigor Dimitrov (6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (3)) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-4), respectively. Jannik Sinner’s was the first men’s quarterfinal match, and the third and final fixture of the day session on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Day 10 on the Center Court began with Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur taking the court at 11:00 a.m. local time for their quarterfinal. The one-hour-and-57 minutes-long match was followed by defending champion Iga Swiatek’s quick win against Marketa Vondrousova, which lasted just over one hour.

Trending

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner took the court around 3:00 p.m. local time and beat Dimitrov in two hours and 29 minutes. However, despite the match concluding at 5:30 pm, Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas took the court only after 8:15 p.m. local time, in accordance with the prime-time night-session schedule.

Rennae Stubbs was, however, miffed at the waiting time between the two matches.

"A suggestion…. I’m here at home WAITING for the other men’s quarter finals to start! Hours & hours of a break in play!" she wrote on X.

Stubbs, who was watching from New York, suggested that the men’s quarterfinal matches be held during the day session, with the play continuing non-stop thereon.

"How about we start the men’s at noon, followed by all the rest of the matches back to back! This night thing is not ideal at all! And i DONT LIKE IT! Ok bye," she protested.

Expand Tweet

Stubbs also hinted that her request was not taken into consideration when she apparently proposed the idea to former World No. 1 and French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo.

"I do (have Amelie on speed dial), but she ain’t listening," she further wrote.

Expand Tweet

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns in French Open 2024 semifinal after a 2-day break

Carlos Alcaraz (L) and soon-to-be World No. 1 Jannik Sinner are chasing their first French Open title (Image Source: Getty)

Having made it to the last four of the French Open on Tuesday, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who feature in the bottom half of the draw, will enjoy a two-day break before they face each other in the highly-anticipated semifinal.

The duo’s clash is scheduled for Friday, June 7, alongside the other men’s semifinal. From the top half, two-time finalist (2022, 2023) Casper Ruud has reached the final four, having advanced through Novak Djokovic’s retirement.

The Norwegian’s opponent, meanwhile, has yet to be decided. Alexander Zverev and Alex de Minaur are set to battle for the last remaining spot on Wednesday, June 5, during the night session.