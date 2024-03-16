"Not having Iga Swiatek at the front is disgraceful";"Unserious" - Fans upset over Billie Jean King Cup 2024 team poster for Poland

Iga Swiatek is set to represent her home nation of Poland once again on the international stage. She will lead the Polish contingent at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers.

Poland will face Switzerland, the No. 2 seed, on April 12 and 13 at the Swiss Tennis Arena in Biel. Viktorija Golubic, Celine Naef, Simona Waltert, Jil Teichmann will represent Switzerland under the captaincy of Heinz Guenthardt.

Magdalena Frech, Magda Linette, Katarzyna Kawa, and Maja Chwalinska will join Iga Swiatek in Team Poland, captained by Dawid Celt. The posters for various teams were recently shared on social media, and tennis fans were not happy with Poland's poster, which had Swiatek in the background.

Expand Tweet

Many called out the "unserious" effort and wondered why Kawa was in the center of the poster and not the biggest tennis star from the country and the world's best female player.

"Who made this poster? Are you serious ? You find just this photo for Iga and I think she is world n.1 why she is not in the middle," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Sorry it’s so funny that for every country they put the biggest star front and center and for Poland they hid Iga in the back at first glance I assumed she wasn’t on the team," another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"A certain someone not even the face of her own country but people with "Jazda uwu" in their bios say that she is the face of the wta right now. In my opinion," a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"Lol, the admin couldn’t find photos of the women smiling- I can send you some, it will take me 30 seconds to find," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Here are more fan reactions to Poland's Billie Jean King Cup 2024 poster:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Iga Swiatek to face Maria Sakkari in Indian Wells 2024 final

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek has continued to take the WTA tour by storm and will compete in the title contest of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open on March 18. The World No. 1 will face Maria Sakkari in the final, in what will be a repeat of the final of the 2022 BNP Paribas Open.

Swiatek is yet to drop a set in Indian Wells this year. She has so far defeated Danielle Collins, Linda Noskova, Yulia Putintseva, Caroline Wozniacki, and Marta Kostyuk en route to the final. The Pole won the WTA 1000 title back in 2022.

Maria Sakkari is the No. 9 seed. The Greek defeated Diana Shnaider, Caroline Garcia, Diane Parry, Emma Navarro, and Coco Gauff to reach her fourth 1000-level final. Sakkari leads Swiatek 3-2 in their head-to-head.