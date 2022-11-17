"Not indicative of anything" - Tennis commentator on Rafael Nadal's back-to-back losses in 2022 ATP Finals

Tennis commentator Brett Haber has refused to read much into Rafael Nadal's early exit from the ATP Finals in Turin following back-to-back straight-set losses.

The Spaniard, 36, was one of two players in contention to leave the Italian city as the year-end World No. 1. Nadal needed to win his first ATP Finals title to do so but suffered defeats to Taylor Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime to bow out of the competition.

With the two defeats, Nadal dropped to 38-8 on the season and will look to end his campaign with a win against group winner Casper Ruud in a rematch of this year's Roland Garros final. Nadal's failure to reach the last four also meant that his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz — absent because of a muscle tear — became the first teenager to end the year atop the ATP singles rankings.

Meanwhile, Haber says that 'lightning-fast' indoor hardcourts with low bounce have never been Nadal's forte, as the Spaniard tends to thrive more on slower and bouncier surfaces. Adding that talks of Nadal's decline are off the mark, he tweeted:

"If you want to debate how long Rafael Nadal can/should keep playing, fine — that's your right. But let's not do it because he lost 2 matches in a row on a lightning-fast, low-bouncing indoor hardcourt vs top-10 opponents. Never been his jam. Not indicative of anything, IMO."

Interestingly, Nadal's only title on indoor hardcourt came at the 2005 Madrid Masters, which later transitioned to clay.

How has Rafael Nadal fared at ATP Finals over the years?

Rafael Nadal has never won the ATP Finals.

The ATP Finals is the only big title conspicuous by its absence from Nadal's illustrious resume, which is resplendent with a record 22 Grand Slam and 36 Masters 1000 titles.

The Spaniard has a rather modest 20-18 record across 11 appearances at the season-ending event, where he has suffered five group-stage exits. Of course, it must be added that Nadal has never played in the ATP Finals regularly — missing several editions due to injury.

Since his competition debut in 2006 (qualified in 2005 but didn't play because of injury), Nadal has made the final of the ATP Finals twice but came up short on both occasions.

In 2010, the Spaniard lost in three sets to his good friend and arch-rival Roger Federer. Three years later, Nadal lost to his other big rival — Novak Djokovic — in straight sets.

