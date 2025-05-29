Podcasters JP Hovey and Stephen Boughton claimed that Andy Murray was not at the 'same level' as Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic. They poked fun and said that the Brit got a 'participation trophy' in the form of an invite to Nadal's ceremony.

Ad

Hovey and Boughton on The Slice Tennis podcast discussed Nadal's French Open tribute. The 38-year-old Spanish icon received an emotional tribute from the French Tennis Federation. It consisted of several memorable moments, including the presence of his former rivals, Federer, Djokovic, and Murray.

Murray is often included in the Big Four, but the tennis podcasters couldn’t help but poke fun at the numbers. While praising his achievements, they pointed out the striking contrast in Grand Slam tallies, Murray with three, compared to Djokovic’s 24, Nadal’s 22, and Federer’s 20. Boughton noted:

Ad

Trending

"He’s [Andy Murray] definitely not on the same level as those three guys as far as their careers."

Ad

Though they acknowledged Murray’s impressive resume, which includes multiple Slam finals, a World No. 1 ranking, and being a constant force during their era. His presence in many of the Big Three’s most iconic moments, they argued, earned him a rightful place in the group.

Still, the mood was lighthearted, with Hovey joking:

"He's like the only ever Grand Slam winner and world number one who, in this scenario with the Big Four getting invited out there, basically got a participation trophy."

Ad

Djokovic is the last man standing among the 'Big 4', and he has admitted to feeling sad that the other three have retired.

Novak Djokovic admits sadness over the retirement of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray at the French Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic reflected on the emotional impact of Rafael Nadal's farewell speech, admitting it made him think about his eventual retirement. Speaking to reporters, he shared that a private moment with Roger Federer and Andy Murray brought back memories of their intense rivalries and the era they shared.

Ad

Djokovic said that he felt proud to still be competing, but also acknowledged a sense of sadness knowing the others had stepped away.

"I still am a bit sad that they're all gone, because those guys were my greatest motivations of why I competed so intensely and for so long."

Djokovic is competing at the 2025 French Open. He got the better of Mackenzie McDonald in the first round 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 and will take on Corentin Moutet in the second round on Thursday, May 29.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here