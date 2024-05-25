Iga Swiatek has shut down the comparison between the men's and women's draws at the 2024 French Open. The Pole pointed out the futility of such comparisons, especially when the main draw matches are yet to commence.

Fresh off winning back-to-back WTA 1000 titles at the Madrid Open and Italian Open, Swiatek is considered the firm favorite to defend her title at the French Open. Aryna Sabalenka follows closely behind, given her runners-up finishes to the Pole at the aforementioned tournaments in the lead-up to the claycourt Major.

Meanwhile, the men's competition at Roland Garros appears more unpredictable, with injury concerns surrounding Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, coupled with Novak Djokovic's seeming dip in form and Rafael Nadal's struggle to get back to his best level.

Ahead of her campaign, Iga Swiatek was asked for her thoughts on the perceived 'switch' in the draw dynamics, with the women's side having her and Sabalenka as the firm favorites, while the men's draw is 'wide open.'

However, the World No. 1 dismissed the notion of a dramatic shift, arguing that women's tennis has held its own in past years as well.

"Well, I wouldn't say it's been switched because it's not like women's tennis was nothing but it depends on what you're interested in.

"If you're a fan of ATP, you're gonna take this draw more important. If you're a fan of WTA, you're gonna take women's draw more important," Iga Swiatek said in her pre-tournament press conference.

The 22-year-old also pointed out that this discourse was premature, asserting that the dynamics could shift significantly once the main draw matches get underway.

"I wouldn't say there was any switch. We'll see, I guess. This tournament is long and many things can happen.

"You don't know who is going to get injured, you don't know who is going to recover and be ready to play. Like last year we weren't sure if I'm going to play the first round so this is not so black and white," she said.

Iga Swiatek: "I'm not comparing women's to men's tournament, you can do that maybe afterwards"

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek further emphasized her reluctance tocompare the men's and women's draws at the French Open.

However, she conceded that such discussions can take place after the conclusion of the Major, when the narrative of which side contained more emotion and excitement becomes clear.

"As I said, the tournament is long and anything can happen so I'm not comparing any draws. I'm not comparing women's to men's tournament," Iga Swiatek said.

"You can do that maybe afterwards if you see that there have been so many emotional matches you know and fans were so entertained on the women's side and men's side but right now it doesn't really make sense," she added.

Entering the claycourt Major as the top seed and two-time defending champion, the 22-year-old will commence her campaign against qualifier Leolia Jeanjean in the first round.

If Swiatek triumphs over Jeanjean, she could set up a blockbuster second-round clash against Naomi Osaka, who faces Lucia Bronzetti in her opening match.