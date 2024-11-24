“Not the move of a guy winding things down” - Tennis insider gives verdict on Novak Djokovic appointing Andy Murray as his new coach

Novak Djokovic recently announced that long-time rival Andy Murray would be joining him as his coach ahead of the 2025 Australian Open. The news left many fans surprised, and tennis insider Jon Wertheim has now given his verdict about the same.

Djokovic has had a far from impressive run in 2024 by his own lofty standards, with the Olympic gold being his only triumph. The Serb has faced his fair share of fitness issues this season and most recently withdrew from the ATP Finals.

On the other hand, Andy Murray’s 2024 has seen him hang up his racquet, as he retired after the Paris Olympics. The Brit’s career has seen him win three Grand Slam singles titles and two Olympic golds, among other achievements.

Trending

On Saturday, November 23, Djokovic announced that he had appointed his former rival as his coach, saying in an Instagram video:

“We played each other since we were boys. 25 years of being rivals. Of pushing each other beyond our limits. We had some of the most epic battles in our sports. They called us game changers, risk takers, and history makers. I thought our story maybe over, turns out it has one final chapter. It's time for one of my toughest opponents to step into my corner. Welcome on-board coach Andy Murray.”

Reacting to this news, tennis journalist Jon Wertheim was left impressed, writing on X,

“Apart from the novelty, the awesome storyline and the fun buddy movie vibe. This is quite a statement from Djokovic. Not the move of a guy winding things down.”

Expand Tweet

Andy Murray on joining Novak Djokovic's team

Andy Murray on coaching his former rival (Image Source: Getty)

Andy Murray may have called time on his tennis career, but the 37-year-old clearly isn't ready to step away from the sport just yet. Speaking in an official statement released on Novak Djokovic's website, Murray explained his decision to coach the Serb, saying,

"I'll be joining Novak's team during the preparation period, helping him get in the best possible shape for the Australian Open. I'm very excited about it and I am looking forward to being on the same side of the net for a change. I'm also grateful for the opportunity to assist him in achieving his goals for the coming year.”

The reigning Olympic champion and Murray have an agreement until the end of the Australian Open, and the duo will revisit their partnership for the rest of the year after the Major, with the former’s tournament schedule being a point of discussion.

As players, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray battled a total of 36 times, with the former winning 25 of those encounters. The duo are one of only two two men’s singles pairs to have fought each other in the finals of all four majors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis