“Not Serena about to eat Novak Djokovic while on vacay" - Serena Williams' Mexico trip inspires all kinds of jokes from tennis fans

Serena Williams’ ongoing Mexico trip has caught the attention of tennis fans and they are of the opinion that the tennis icon was making a quip about Novak Djokovic’s latest revelation.

Williams is currently enjoying some downtime in Mexico. The 41-year-old was in high spirits as she partied by the beach. However, what got people talking were the stories she shared on her Instagram account, where she indulged in a “roaches” delicacy. In one such story, the American legend asked her fans if they wished to try the roaches.

“Roach Anyone?” she asked.

Fans were quick to take note of Serena Williams’ timing as Djokovic had simultaneously announced that a newly discovered Serbian insect that incidentally resembled a roach had been named after him.

“New kind of insect found in Western Serbia named after me,” he declared with a smiley.

Tennis fans reacted to the hilarity of the situation, with one fan joking that Williams was about to eat Djokovic during her trip to Mexico.

“Not Serena about to eat Novak while on vacay,” a fan joked.

Another fan who entertained the jokes also came up with a metaphorical justification for the witty comments.

“The roach jokes are funny but also hurt my soul because beetles aren’t roaches!!! novak (and rafa i guess) basically are the human/tennis equivalents of roaches though (you just can’t kill/beat/retire them) so the jokes DO make sense,” explained the fan.

Novak Djokovic advances to Astana Open final

Novak Djokovic has advanced to the final at the Astana Open

Novak Djokovic, who is currently competing at the Astana Open in Kazakhstan, has advanced to his second consecutive final on the ATP tour. The Serb secured his spot in the title clash after former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev caught him by surprise when he pulled out of their semifinal encounter. The Russian lost the second set in a tie-break, having won the opening set. After an unusual conclusion, Djokovic revealed what Medvedev expressed to him during the handshake.

"I was surprised he retired the match. He looked completely fine. Maybe the last six or seven points he looked a bit slower. He told me he pulled his adductor muscle. I hope it’s not too serious. He was the better player in both sets," he said.

The 21-time Major winner previously triumphed over Cristian Garin, Botic van de Zandschulp and Karen Khachanov to set up the semifinal clash. With his progress to the final, Djokovic has remained unbeaten in eight straight matches, having won his 89th career title at the Tel Aviv Open last week.

In his quest for a 90th title, the World No. 7 is set to face World No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the summit clash.

