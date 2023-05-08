Carlos Alcaraz wished his mother a happy Mother's Day at his Madrid Open victory speech, which drew some hilarious reactions from tennis fans.

The Spaniard successfully defended his title at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, defeating Jan-Lennard Struff in three sets on Sunday's final. Along the way, Alcaraz took down the likes of Grigor Dimitrov, Alexander Zverev, Bornic Coric and others, also registering his fourth title of the year in the process.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony afterwards, the World No. 2 took the opportunity to wish his mother on Mother's Day -- which is celebrated on the second Sunday of May in most European countries.

Just prior to the final between Alcaraz and Struff, Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia took on top seeds Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula in the women's doubles final, a clash which went in favor of the former team. However, neither pair was allowed to speak at their award presentation, which caused an uproar on social media.

As a result, fans on Twitter brought up how the Madrid Open organization prevented Azarenka and the others from speaking on an occasion as important as Mother's Day, writing:

"Not they silenced [Victoria Azarenka] on MOTHER'S DAY???????"

"Ironic... when they stopped a mother to give her champion speech. Nothing against Carlos Alcaraz," another fan tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Taking to social media afterwards, Victoria Azarenka herself expressed her displeasure about being denied the chance to speak after her Madrid Open win, lamenting how hard it was to explain to her son Leo why she didn't see hello to him at the trophy ceremony.

"Hard to explain to Leo that mommy isn’t able to say hello to him at the trophy ceremony," Azarenka said.

Carlos Alcaraz set to become World No. 1 after Italian Open

Carlos Alcaraz at the Mutua Madrid Open

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz is set to become the World No. 1 after the conclusion of the 2023 Italian Open. The Spaniard currently trails Novak Djokovic by only five points but with the Serb set to defend 1,000 ranking points in Rome and Alcaraz defending nothing, the teenager will soar to the top of the ATP rankings at end of the Masters 1000 event.

Alcaraz, therefore, will be guaranteed the top seed at the French Open, where he will be one of the prime favorites alongside the likes of Novak Djokovic and 14-time winner Rafael Nadal. With Nadal seeded outside the top 10, it will be interesting to see if the duo get drawn into an early battle at the tournament.

